13 Killed, 27 Injured In Horrific Head-On Collision Between Speeding Bus & Pickup In Bihar | X @Chhotukingoffi1

Patna: As many as 13 people were killed, and 27 others injured in a road accident in Katihar district, Police said that the accident took place at around 6 PM last evening near Basgadha Chowk under Kodha block area on National Highway 31, when a bus collided head-on with a pickup vehicle.

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A motorcyclist was also killed in the incident. All the injured have been admitted to Kodha Primary Health Centre and Purnea Medical College for treatment. Police said that a group of devotees was travelling in the pickup vehicle from Jharkhand after completing a religious ritual and was returning to Purnea.

The speeding bus coming from the opposite direction rammed into the pickup, leading to the accident. Katihar Superintendent of Police, Shikhar Chaudhary, has confirmed the incident. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, he announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each would be provided from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured will be given financial assistance of Rs 50,000.