 12-Year-Old Girl's Private Parts Burnt With Flammable Substance By Aunt In Meerut; Land Dispute Suspected
12-Year-Old Girl's Private Parts Burnt With Flammable Substance By Aunt In Meerut; Land Dispute Suspected

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 05:36 PM IST
A shocking case of child abuse has emerged from Meerut's Jani police station area, where a 12-year-old girl's private parts were burnt with a flammable substance allegedly by her uncle and aunt. The girl, who studies in Class 7, somehow reached her school and informed her teachers about the ordeal.

According to school teachers, the girl's parents have passed away, and she lives with her uncle, aunt and grandmother. The girl is set to inherit some land, and it is alleged that her uncle and aunt have been torturing her for the past five months to seize the property.

On Monday morning, when the girl arrived at school, she was uncomfortable and had difficulty walking. Teachers contacted the women's helpline and, with police assistance, admitted her to a government hospital. X-ray examination revealed that her private parts had been burnt with a flammable substance.

A teacher filed a complaint naming the uncle and aunt, whilst also expressing suspicion about the grandmother's involvement in the conspiracy. Jani Station House Officer Akhilesh Mishra stated that police are investigating the matter. The girl has been sent to a One Stop Centre, and authorities are also examining land records in her name.

