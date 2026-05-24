11-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Shahjahanpur | AI Generated

Shahjahanpur: An 11-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Shahjahanpur on Sunday morning while returning home from a field where she had gone with her father to pluck vegetables.

The victim, identified as Swalia, was a resident of Kakrakalan locality. Her father, Naeem, who belongs to a poor family, had taken farmland on lease near the municipal corporation’s e-bus charging station, where he cultivated vegetables.

According to family members, Naeem and his daughter had gone to the field around 10 am. After reaching there, he asked Swalia to return home and call her brother Ikram to the field.

While she was walking back, a pack of stray dogs chased and attacked her on a relatively deserted stretch of road. The dogs dragged her to the ground and mauled her severely.

Hearing her screams, some passersby rushed to the spot and managed to drive the dogs away. By then, the girl had suffered critical injuries.

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Suspecting something was wrong after seeing a crowd gather, Naeem rushed to the spot. Family members said he fainted after seeing his daughter’s condition. Other relatives who arrived at the scene also broke down.

With the help of local residents, the injured girl was rushed to the Government Medical College, where doctors declared her dead.

The child’s death triggered grief and panic in the locality. Family members refused to allow a postmortem examination and took the body home for last rites. Residents said fear has spread in the area due to the growing menace of stray dogs.