100 Kms of Ghaziabad-Aligarh expressway built in just 100 hours, Nitin Gadkari hails achievement

The Ghaziabad-Aligarh Expressway, according to an official statement released today, has achieved a historic milestone by completing the laying of bituminous concrete over a stretch of 100 lane kilometers in an exceptional duration of 100 hours.

This accomplishment highlights the dedication and ingenuity of India's road infrastructure industry, the ministry of road transport and highways said in a statement.

Nitin Gadkari hails the achievement

Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, addressing the celebration ceremony virtually, said the Ghaziabad-Aligarh section of NH34, spanning 118 kilometers, plays a vital role as a transportation link between the densely populated regions of Ghaziabad and Aligarh.

According to the minister, this project spans multiple towns and cities in Uttar Pradesh, such as Dadri, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, and Khurja.

Furthermore, he stated that the expressway plays a vital role as a trade route, facilitating the transportation of goods and contributing to the economic growth of the region. It connects industrial zones, agricultural areas, and educational institutions.

Minister highlights utilisation of green technology

The minister highlighted the utilisation of innovative green technology in this project, which involves reusing 90 percent of the milled material, equivalent to approximately 20 lakh square meters of road surface. Consequently, the reliance on new materials has been significantly reduced to just 10 percent.

"By adopting this approach, we have significantly reduced fuel consumption and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, thereby making a substantial contribution to lowering our carbon footprint," Gadkari said.