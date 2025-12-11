10 Lakh UP Students Still Await Uniform Funds As Aadhaar Issues Stall DBT

Gurugram Schools Shift To Hybrid Classes For Students Up To Class 5 Amid Severe Air Pollution | File Pic (Representative image)

Despite an extensive exercise by the Basic Education Department, nearly 10 lakh students in Uttar Pradesh’s council schools are still waiting for the direct benefit transfer (DBT) meant for uniforms, shoes, socks, and stationery. Officials say the delay is largely due to issues related to parents’ Aadhaar documentation.

Aadhaar-Linked Hurdles Slow Down Transfers

According to department estimates, around 6.5 lakh parents have Aadhaar cards but their numbers are not linked to bank accounts, causing hurdles in the DBT process. Another 3.5 lakh parents do not have Aadhaar cards at all. As a result, the disbursal of the ₹1,200 support amount per student has been held up even as winter has already set in.

Department Pushes for Coverage Through Special Camps

The Basic Education Department is running a campaign to cover all remaining students by transferring the funds for bags, shoes, socks, sweaters, and stationery. Camps are being organised at Block Resource Centres to help parents complete their Aadhaar enrolment.

Basic Education Director Pratap Singh Baghel has instructed all district Basic Shiksha Adhikaris to verify pending data and expedite account linking so that no child is left without winter essentials.

No Child Should Attend School Without a Sweater

Baghel has directed officials to ensure that no student attends school without a sweater during winter and to enforce this strictly. He also emphasised that bank account–Aadhaar linking must be completed quickly so that the DBT can be processed without further delay.

Money Expected Soon After Relaxation of Aadhaar Requirement

District officials say that details of students deprived of the uniform fund have already been sent to the state government. With Aadhaar verification no longer mandatory for processing, officials expect the money to reach parents’ bank accounts soon.

“We have forwarded the data of students who have not received the dress funds. Aadhaar verification is no longer required, so the money is expected to be transferred to parents’ bank accounts shortly. Once the funds arrive, parents will be asked to promptly purchase uniforms, sweaters, and shoes for their children,” said B.K. Sharma, BSA.