10 AAP MLAs take oath as Ministers in Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab govt

Ten AAP MLAs, including a woman, were inducted in the Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab on Saturday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to the ministers at Punjab Bhawan.

Among the 10, eight are first-time MLAs. All of them took the oath in Punjabi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The leaders who became part of the cabinet are Harpal Singh Cheema, Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh ETO, Vijay Singla, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Bram Shanker and Harjot Singh Bains.

"The new cabinet of Punjab will take oath tomorrow. Many, many congratulations to all the ministers who will be in the AAP government of Punjab. The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann had said in a tweet while announcing the cabinet on Friday.

Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly. The legislators were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Protem Speaker Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar.

AAP leader and the party's face for recently held Punjab assembly polls took oath as the Chief Minister of the state on March 16.

The AAP bagged 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress, the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine, and the BJP-Punjab Lok Congress-SAD (Sanyukt) alliance.

(With inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 11:39 AM IST