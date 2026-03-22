1 Dead, Several Injured After Ropeway Collapse At Khallari Mata Temple In Chhattisgarh; Probe Ordered

A tragic accident occurred on Sunday at the Khallari Mata Temple in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district after a ropeway carrying devotees snapped and crashed to the ground, leaving one person dead and several others seriously injured.

According to police, the incident took place amid heavy footfall due to Navratri celebrations. Two ropeway trolleys transporting pilgrims up the hill reportedly lost control and fell, causing panic at the crowded temple site.

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A 28-year-old woman from Raipur, identified as Ayushi Satkar, died on the spot. More than 10 others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life. In a post on X, he conveyed condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul. He also directed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured.

The Chief Minister further ordered a detailed investigation into the incident and assured that those responsible for the negligence would not be spared. Authorities are currently probing the exact cause of the ropeway failure.