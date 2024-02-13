Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Readings From Feb 12-18, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week you are going to be in full power mode. It is going to be a highly auspicious period for your career and work-related achievements.

King of Wands |

This week brings loads of energy, busyness, action, confidence and possibly travel. It is an excellent period to assume powerful positions of authority and significance. Go after your goals in an assertive manner. You can expect big, happy changes. The Universe is asking you to trust and thrive. Surrender the outcome and keep doing amazing work. Your finances shall be manageable. Try to find intervals of peace and calm to recharge your batteries. Make the most of this phase to speed up your progress.

Taurus:

Dear Taurus, you may have to slow down a little and take a breather. Patience shall be key this week.

Page of Pentacles |

It shall be better to reassess and re-evaluate some of your priorities. Avoid taking any quick decisions. Your finances are looking good and some of you could be offered a new money making opportunity. Travel, exploration, reading and researching is on the cards. Try and ensure that you travel to a place that helps you unwind. Hectic schedules and tedious activities need to be kept away for the time being. You are going to be more emotional and intuitive than usual. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities as they are going to point you to an exciting idea which can be executed later. Overall, take your own sweet time to heal and recharge your energetic batteries during this phase.

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week brings closures and an energetic rebirth to your confidence levels. You can be proud of the progress that you have made, thus far.

Six of Pentacles |

You will soon be blessed with clarity of thought and answers. Till then, try to function at your own pace, one step at a time, if required. Adopt a balanced approach and avoid excesses of any kind. You shall be more emotional and sensitive than usual. Some of you may prefer to spend time at home and in a peaceful environment. Meditation or any other calming activities shall be beneficial. You shall be blessed with mental and spiritual healing, during this period. In turn, you shall also enrich the lives of others through your presence, emotional insights and healing capabilities. This phase could invoke nostalgia in some of you.

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you could be blessed with healing. It is time for you to pay special attention to your mental and physical health.

The Star |

Connect with professionals and specialists for better understanding and improvement to any existing conditions. Some of you may prefer to spend time by yourself and work on becoming more self-sufficient. There shall be a need to inculcate belief in your capabilities. Remind yourself that ‘You are good enough’. You could be in a hurry to start new projects and activities. Some of you may have to pivot and change your strategy mid-way. Trust in divine detours. They shall be beneficial, in the long run. Be prudent with your finances. When it comes to personal relationships, singles may look for eligible partners.

Leo:

Dear Leo, this week you may come out of a stressful period or situation. It is time to connect with your emotional side and honour your feelings. Self-acceptance will lead a beautiful transformation to your inner world.

Nine of Swords |

This is the perfect phase to pause, reflect, relax, heal, meditate and contemplate. Some of you may receive love and support from your friends and family. Try not to hold yourself back. Connect with those who matter to you and make you feel good about yourself. A gathering, celebration or party could act as the perfect setting to help you socialise and open up. You shall also be blessed with abundance. Hence, it is ok to spend money a little more freely. At work, you may have to exchange ideas with your team-members, brainstorm and narrow down some of the best options.

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, this week you need to be real with yourself. See things for what they are.

Eight of Cups |

Some issues or people may be causing stress, sleepless nights or downright sadness. It is time to leave behind toxic patterns. Be practical, ruthless and cold if that is required for you to eliminate damaging situations. Keep a beginner’s mindset and trust that the way forward is going to be more fulfilling if you keep unhealthy situations at bay. Focus on your healing, be fearless and strong. Do not be afraid of age related restrictions. On the bright side, make the most of all the financial opportunities coming your way. You can expect more prosperity to enter into your life. There could be new job/financial offers which could be like a dream come true. Some of you may be offered a pay raise or promotion.

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week your mind could be plagued by a few doubts.

The Devil |

Some of you may find it hard to get restful sleep during this period. It is time to identify which of your habits is blocking your progress. Be gentle with yourself and take care of your own needs first. Try to reflect and understand what you need to release. Pay attention to your intuition, signs and synchronicities. You will be able to draw accurate conclusions and solutions. Keep seeking clarity. In some cases your own family and close loved ones may be holding you back from doing what is necessary. In such cases, it is important to engage in healthy dialogue with them and find win-win solutions. Your finances are looking robust.

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week you may feel a little tired of keeping yourself tied down and restricted. Shake off your complacency and rusty habits.

Nine of Wands |

Clear the clutter. Allow your fears to dissolve and go out into the world. It is time to bask in joy and light. Start planning your next few steps. The answers and solutions you need are quickly coming your way. It is ok to seek help from people around you or from professionals, if required. Some of you may actually need to expose yourself to more sunlight and outdoor spaces. Travel shall be favourable. You are also urged to connect with your emotional side and honour your feelings. Reach out to people with love and compassion. Express yourself freely, especially in romantic connections.

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, it is time to release yourself from your internal struggles. You will be able to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Queen of Cups |

Let go of control issues and bask in the joy of living freely. You can leave behind all the toxic things from your past which made you feel less than your authentic self. Listen closely to your intuition and use its wisdom. Connect with your true essence and be yourself, unabashedly. It is time to collaborate with others, at work. Be of service to others and accept help from others, in-turn. A new romance is on the cards, for some of you. You may meet a very supportive partner. There is a recurring theme of love and partnerships. Those in existing romantic connections will feel the unconditional love and support of their significant other.

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week you are going to feel restless. There shall be an itch to travel, keep moving and embrace rapid change.

The Chariot |

It is ok to remain open to new possibilities, however, try not to abandon your existing responsibilities. Do not let yourself sabotage your chances because of doubts and insecurities. Take time out to think and process things in a calm manner. You shall be able to overcome many challenges and achieve success during this period. Some of you may have the opportunity to rise to a position of strength and power at your workplace. Your home life shall bring much contentment and happiness. There could be a celebration in your midst. Make the most of the positive energy emanating from your personal life.

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarius, this week you may experience a push and pull from your emotional and logical side.

Six of Cups |

Both your past and future will come knocking. It is time to stand your ground, face the truth and start building your life from a practical standpoint. Some of you will look back with fondness at your emotional past. You have already drawn learning from those experiences. You will realise beyond a point, that you have come a long way and made tremendous progress. You are leaving behind some emotional hurt and becoming more confident in your judgement. At work, some of you will manage critical interactions with important people and important financial dealings, during this period. Your financial stability and earnings will also be a focal point of interest.

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week brings auspicious energy into your life. You can expect abundance to come your way.

Pic caption: The Lovers |

This is a good period to relax, recharge and focus on manifesting your desires. Avoid taking any major decisions during this period. You could be blessed with mental and physical healing. You may spend more time at home, at a luxurious place, or somewhere in close proximity to nature. Those looking to expand their family may see hopeful results. Singles could meet someone exciting with whom they may share intense chemistry. Couples will also see an improvement in the physical intimacy they share with their partner. Overall, make the most of this wonderful phase where you may feel loved and comforted by the positive energies in your life.

Deck- White Sage Tarot