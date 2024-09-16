Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 16th, 2024 to Sep 22nd, 2024 for All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Photo Credit: Pixabay

Aries: Pic caption: Nine of Swords

Dear Aries, this week you may trouble yourself with worrisome thoughts, especially due to impatience. You shall be brimming with excitement and eagerness for a fresh start. The answers you need are coming in due course of time. Till then, it shall be best to pace yourself. You will be more emotional than usual and may take a deep dive into your feelings. It is okay to honour your feelings. However, some of you need to be careful of making snap decisions or getting into confrontations because of it. You will be highly perceptive and aware of other people’s feelings. However, it will be difficult for you to extend much empathy as you shall be caught up in your own head. Overall, you may have to pay attention to your intuition, plan well and practice grounding.

Taurus: Pic caption: Ace of Cups

Dear Taurus, this week your emotions may interfere with the process of planning and decision-making. Some of you could make financial decisions which might have an impact on your home and family. In any case, you are looking at major changes which are soon going to occur in your life. Few may have to consider buying a new home, relocation or long distance travel. You may have to let go of a lot of things from your surroundings. Your finances are looking good. However, try not to get carried away by your feelings and safeguard your resources. There are chances that you may have clashes with an authoritative person. Patience and confidence are two things that will come handy during this period.

Gemini: Pic caption: Ten of Pentacles

Dear Gemini, this week brings happiness and a surge of positive energy. Some of you may celebrate an auspicious occasion with your loved ones. Beware of spending more than anticipated or showing off your wealth. Be practical with your finances. You could purchase a home or opt for a long term investment. Things may shift quickly and seem ever-changing. Hence, it shall be important that you remain flexible and think on your feet. Do not get stuck in perfectionism. You may form some important alliances and your close relationships may grow deeper. A marriage or long-term commitment is on the cards.

Cancer: Pic caption: The Devil

Dear Cancerians, this week shows strong creative and leadership energy coming your way. You will be particularly passionate and excited about your endeavours. However, you could feel puzzled by the options at your disposal. Some of you may get distracted by temptations and feel compelled to go wild. It is important that you do not get carried away by your whims and fancies to only regret it later. Keep your eyes on your ambitions and get rid of unnecessary diversions. Pay attention to your diet and nutrition.

Leo: Pic caption: Nine of Cups

Dear Leo, this week brings wish fulfilment and a fresh start. You could hear some positive news. It is time to unlock the magic within and take a leap of faith. Many of you could be offered new financial opportunities. Travel and freedom is on the cards. Some of you may collaborate with others, however, this could seem a little challenging. You will try to forge a win-win outcome even if people act difficult. You are asked to keep a clear mind and face any challenges head-on. Beware of temptations and over-indulgence. Those who are in existing relationships may decide to tie the knot with their partner.

Virgo: Pic caption: Six of Pentacles

Dear Virgo, this week a tough chapter is closing. You may face an ending or walk away from something which could cause some emotional difficulty. It is time to leave your past experiences behind. Your vision and judgement shall become clearer. You will be in a better position to make some important decisions. Freedom and healing is coming your way. Any emotional blocks holding you back shall now be released. God/universe/Spirit shall guide you. Your job is to try and remain emotionally balanced and not get carried away by all the changes coming in your direction. Restrict your generosity to those who are deserving of it.

Libra: Pic caption: The Chariot

Dear Libra, this week you are going to overcome your internal struggles, blocks and temptations through sheer perseverance. There shall be an inner drive and commitment to bring positive change. You are going to channel a disciplined approach which will be nourishing for your mind, body and soul. You may let go of some difficult or traumatic incidents. Your past shall no longer be a reference point. You will deliberately try to attract better things into your life. It is time to heal your relationship with money and finances. Have faith that there shall be enough. A personal issue will come to a conclusion with dedicated effort.

Scorpio: Pic caption: Queen of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week you are going to channel a highly practical, logical, assertive and straight forward energy. Your wisdom and insights shall be on point. Some of you may impress an authority figure or client which could translate into a successful new deal or contract. Financial increments, jobs or profits are indicated. Few of you may actively work towards saving your money and penny pinching. It is a highly positive period for research, investigations and digging into data. Use technology to your advantage. Aim to become more self-sufficient. Overall, it looks like a pretty favourable period.

Sagittarius: Pic caption: Eight of Wands

Dear Sagittarius, this week ushers a very busy period which may be satisfying yet difficult to handle at times. Everything may seem like a blur due to the fast pace of things. Some of you may walk away from drama and close a chapter. Travel and movement is coming in your direction. You are trusting the Universe/God and dreaming of a positive journey. You may face indecision when it comes to financial decisions, especially around the gestation/waiting period. Stand your ground when it comes to conveying what is on your mind. It is a great period to dive into a new hobby or venture that you are passionate about.

Capricorn: Pic caption: The Empress

Dear Capricorn, this week your ability to indulge in activities of your liking could be put on hold and that may seem a little demotivating. You may participate in celebrations with your loved ones. Some powerful changes are coming your way such as a busy travel and personal schedule. There could be last minute detours and adjustments. Your ambitions shall be strong and you could step-up to take the lead. It is time to unveil your talents and gifts. Those who have been feeling the strain of a busy lifestyle need to take a short break soon. Meditation, sleep and relaxation are imperative, going forward.

Aquarius: Pic caption: Three of Swords

Dear Aquarius, this looks like a difficult week, especially when it comes to your finances and financial stability. Acceptance of your current situation shall be important. It is time to cut your losses and take action, instead of wallowing. These setbacks shall be temporary. Do not let this bog down your generous spirit. Believe in your luck, trust, get up to find fresh solutions and thrive. You will soon be able to grow on your individual financial path and lead a comfortable lifestyle. A delayed project or positive news may come in your direction soon and it has the potential to liven up your dampened spirits. You are going to be particularly sensitive, when dealing with personal matters.

Pisces: Pic caption: Seven of Wands

Dear Pisces, this week you are required to stand your ground and make yourself heard. You could fight for a brand new beginning in a particular area of your life. Despite challenges keep your temper in check and retain your humility. Your passion for life shall be ignited and you will feel an inner-drive to make your dreams real. Beware of offering people more than what they deserve. Some of you may have to curb your family expenditures. A strong spiritual and divine connection shall help you offload some burden that you may be carrying. There is healing and recovery on the cards for those who may be suffering from ill-health. Your prosperity shall reside in living a lifestyle closest to your true self and that’s what this period is about. Being your actual self.

