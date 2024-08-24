 'Eternal Echoes': Sadhguru's Unique Spoken Word Poetry Album Launched
'Eternal Echoes': Sadhguru's Unique Spoken Word Poetry Album Launched

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru has unveiled his debut spoken word poetry album, Eternal Echoes.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru has unveiled his debut spoken word poetry album, Eternal Echoes, which is now available worldwide on all major music streaming platforms.

To mark the occasion, Sadhguru shared on X, "A poem is a piece of one's heart... hope your heart beats with these Eternal Echoes and knows the rhythm of mine."

Accompanied by multi-genre musical productions, the album collaborates with Grammy Award Winner Cory Henry, Grammy Award nominee Jae Deal, Isha’s homegrown band - Sounds of Isha, Carnatic classical vocalist Sandeep Narayan and Effortless Audio.

The 16-track album features a blend of world music, Indian classical, alternative jazz, and ambient sounds. The result is a captivating and introspective experience that explores various aspects of life, nature and human experiences like Yoga, Revolution, Drums of Destiny, Source of Creation and others.

In the album, Sadhguru delivers select poems from his book - "Eternal Echoes". It is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Jio Saavn, and other platforms.

To listen to the album, visit: https://monkmusic.link/eternalechoes

