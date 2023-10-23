Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 23rd, 2023 To Oct 29th, 2023 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Oct 9th, 2023 to Oct 15th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

The Lovers |

You may have been waiting to make a choice. However, the options presented to you may not have been as per your expectations. Some of could feel stuck because of uncertainty. It is ok to wait until something better comes along. Make sure, whatever or whoever you choose facilitates equal give and take in your life. The answers you need are coming soon. Try to take a breather, till then. At work, collaborations are going to show great results. When it comes to your personal life, your home is going to be your sanctuary and a source of much needed stability. Your family life shall be bring happiness and contentment. Those in romantic relationships will see an improvement in the chemistry they share with their partners. It is a good time to experiment and try new experiences with your partner.

Taurus:

Ace of Cups |

Dear Taurus, this week you are going to be awakened to a whole new world of emotions. You are going to be caring, loving, understanding and mature when dealing with people in your life. Your self-worth and self-esteem shall rise. You are asked to come out of your hiding and go wild. It is time for you to meet people, party, celebrate and connect with your loved ones. Your friendships will also come into focus. Any creative blocks you may have been feeling shall be lifted. Your ability to connect with your intuition and feelings will improve. Singles could meet someone special. You may have more than one option, when it comes to romantic partners. Keep your heart open during this period. Let yourself be loved and try to reciprocate that emotion as much as possible.

Gemini:

King of Wands |

Dear Gemini, this week you will seek independence and the power to walk away from certain situations. There shall be a need to escape and experience life to the fullest. You may refuse to be tied down by boundaries or restrictions. Your confidence shall be on the rise and you will shine in your endeavours. However, for some, you may feel a lack of commitment. Your attention/focus may not be on your professional life. Some of you may love to dress up in a specific way or want to indulge in specific food items. You may have investigated and learnt a lot from your recent past. You will now be pulled towards healing your connections with your friends. It is a good time to reach out to people you have not spoken to in a long time. You could enjoy a party or celebration with your friends. Travel shall be auspicious during this period.

Cancer:

Nine of Pentacles |

Dear Cancerians, this is going to be a lucky and auspicious week. Everything shall work in perfect timing and you will see success in most endeavours. Your finances are going to grow and improve. You could be offered a new job opportunity or a substantial financial pay-out. You will feel like indulging in luxurious experiences. Shopping, eating, drinking and enjoyment is on the cards. It is a good time to get some rest, sleep and tend to small but important chores. Your work-life may not take much precedence during this period. Keep aside your thinking brain for the time being and enjoy a much needed breather. When it comes to your personal life, some of you may meet a potential romantic interest. Try to build a deeper bond through genuine connection and conversation.

Leo:

Judgement |

Dear Leo, this week you are being awakened to a new direction and path. It is time to break free from your self-imposed prison. Communicate your needs clearly and firmly. Try to become more independent. Do not be afraid of travel and change. This period brings tremendous abundance and financial stability. Save and invest your money in traditional/conservative investment avenues. Those working in social media will see success. It is a good period for those who are looking to expand their family. Your home life shall bring contentment and happiness. Know you are loved and cared for by the people in your life. Any home improvement or renovations will be successful. Some of you need to start a new health regime to beat your sedentary life-style.

Virgo:

Nine of Pentacles |

Dear Virgos, you are stepping into a period of abundance. Your finances are going to see tremendous improvement. Some of you could be offered a new financial opportunity which will help you grow. You will continue to work hard during this period. Your ideas and leadership skills will be noticed. Beware of over-indulgence and spending. Avoid flaunting your wealth to those around you. Keep your precious belongings safe. Set healthy boundaries with yourself and other people. When it comes to your personal life, it is time that you honour your feelings. Do not brush issues under the carpet, instead, address them with maturity. Keep your long term future in mind while taking any decisions in your personal life.

Libra:

Justice |

Dear Libra, you are going to take some important decisions this week and it is going to make your vision of the future crystal clear. You are going to be highly ambitious and focused on achieving your targets. There shall be a sense of busyness to the air. You will be dedicated and committed to your goals with the determination to succeed no matter what. This period may almost feel like a rebirth, at least on your professional front. On the personal front, some of you need to actively get rid of bad habits. Detoxify from certain types of food, environment, social media, people, etc. Try to find the right balance. Some of you are going to get a little nostalgic about the past and get carried away by memories. However, this period is more about keeping a firm and logical head over your shoulders and not letting anything distract you from achieving your goals. Financial abundance is on the cards in the near future.

Scorpio:

King of Swords |

Dear Scorpio, you are stepping into a position of power and authority. Your confidence and leadership capabilities shall grow in strength. You are very close to achieving your goals, however, this period shall be more about leading others and executing actionable items. Keep your temper in check. Try to take a step back if you feel like you are confused between choices. Use your logical, practical and data driven side to find solutions. Your experience and ability to visualise the future will create miraculous results at the workplace. When it comes to your personal life, it is time to reflect on your priorities and take care of your own needs first. Try to find the right balance of give and take in relationships.

Sagittarius:

Six of Swords |

Dear Sagittarius, this week you may want to move towards calmer waters. It is time to slow down a little and take one step at a time. Go with the flow. Wait and watch before taking any decisions. You are going to be quieter, more reserved and emotional than usual. Your intuition shall be heightened. Pay attention to your dreams. Tap into your spiritual side and you will get a lot of answers through your connection with the divine. Some of you need to focus on healing your mental and emotional health. A new wellness routine which includes activities like meditation, workouts and better diet shall work wonders. When it comes to your personal life, try to open up and communicate your needs. Take help from those around you, if needed. You could be tempted to go back to some old habits and patterns which are not good for you. Beware of falling into the same old trap.

Capricorn:

The Chariot |

Dear Capricorn, change is on the cards this week. If you have been feeling lost or confused, you will now have the opportunity to pick a new direction. It is possible that you may have emotionally invested in whatever you need to let go of. When it comes to your personal life, things may seem a little difficult. You may have to work through your feelings. You could be questioning your loyalties. Honour your inner-knowing and follow the path that is right for you. Tap into your logical and practical side. Be assertive in your interactions. Your determination shall help you break through challenges. Travel shall be favourable. You may have to juggle your finances, for the time being. Financial prosperity shall be yours soon.

Aquarius:

Queen of Pentacles |

Dear Aquarius, this period has the ability to bring some stability and grounding into your life. However, it is going to require a lot of patience, inner-strength and courage from your end to work through your fears. Review certain aspects of your life but avoid getting into the trap of perfectionism. Clear the clutter of people, places and things that no longer serve. Try to play by the book and keep things simple. You will soon be able to step into your power. For now, it is important that you take a step back. Those involved in study and research work will see success. Some of you may decide to spend more time at home and make changes to your home environment. Single Aquarians could meet a new potential romantic interest.

Pisces:

The Fool |

Dear Pisces, this week brings massive changes and these could be a little sudden. You will be pushed to get out of your comfort zone and take risks. Be open to infinite possibilities. Now is not the time to be stubborn. Some of you can start aiming for leadership positions. Your ambitions shall be heightened and your experience shall help you get ahead. You will be willing to work hard to get to the top, in your career. Think things through before saying anything as you are going to be dealing with some important/senior people. Practice meditation and engage in workouts to get better results during this period. When it comes to your personal life, make the most of the time you share with your partner. Your chemistry with them will be strong. It is time for you to enjoy the delights of love and romance.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)