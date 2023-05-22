Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from May 22nd, 2023 to May 28th, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week you are coming into a position of power and authority. However, avoid getting stubborn or rigid in your approach. It will be important to listen to people. It is not necessary that you should react/respond to them immediately. Show a lot of courage and determination even if things don’t go as planned. Make sure you keep alternate strategies at hand. The pace this during this period will be slow and it is not meant for actual work or execution, as such. If there are any tasks to be accomplished, take your own sweet time to complete them or delegate them to others. A tough cycle is ending and you will start seeing some positive results from the work that you have done in the past. Appreciate the efforts you have put earlier. You may feel like resting and contemplating in a space away from people which is ok and it shall help you think better.

The Emperor

Taurus:

This week some of you may get a reality check and it may stress you out. You may not have anticipated these sudden changes. Remember, it is ok to make mistakes. Continue to have faith in your dreams and your path. Work is going to be busy and productive. You are going to rediscover your passions. Spirit has your back hence you will absolutely shine and move ahead speedily at your work-place. Remain confident and don’t be afraid of showcasing your talents. Make sure you get enough restful sleep. Beware of people who are shallow and seem too good to be true. Especially those you have met newly.

Three of Pentacles

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week quit your struggles and the need to carry a huge burden of responsibilities. It is time to heal and move to a calmer and more stable direction. Your emotions may run high and you may feel like desperately putting in the work. However, this is exactly what you need to avoid. Think on your feet. Work smart and not hard. Release your old patterns of working and embrace a different approach. Those with shoulder and upper back pain need to address it through physiotherapy and stretching. Also, be mindful of your anxiousness. There is much scope for emotional and physical healing, hence, focus on this area. Travel is going to be auspicious. Try to keep the mood light and fun.

The Star

Cancer:

This week you are going to be infused with tremendous energy and ideas. You will feel the need to move ahead quickly with passion and impatience. Your ambitions will be at an all-time high and this shall be a busy period at your workplace. Be confident about your ability to thrive in any given circumstance. You will be in a position to take a major leap of faith without hesitation. Your personal life also shows a win-win situation. You shall be content with the on-goings in your close relationships. Avoid keeping a stoic approach and let your feelings flow naturally. Practice gratitude.

Ace of Wands

Leo:

This week you will be confused by the options presented to you. Keep your emotions under check and avoid getting influenced by only shallow/external beauty. Some of you may decide to not see the truth even if it is in front of you, hence, it is better to wait before taking any important decisions. You may feel like spending on frivolous shopping and luxury items during this period. Work is going to take a back seat and your focus shall shift to your appearance, well-being and self-image. You may feel like keeping things light hearted and fun. Intimacy and chemistry with your partner will see major improvement. Sing your own song and follow your own path. Bask in the joy of the good things that life has to offer.

The Lovers

Virgo:

This week is going to be all about home, family and stability. Your perception will go through a shift and your fears are about to dissolve. Especially, any fears around home or family will be addressed. Feelings of loneliness will dissipate. Some of you are going to start feeling good about yourself and your self-confidence will certainly improve. There is a lot of clarity and balance coming into your life. Your energy levels will rise and you will be full of creative inspiration. There could be a celebration or party in your family or social circle. Your personal life will slowly start improving and it will seem busier than usual. Expect a lot of communication and interaction with loved ones.

Four of Wands

Libra:

Dear Libra, it is time to take action this week, however you may hesitate to move ahead due to self-inflicted fears. Free yourself from doubts. Keep following your long-term vision patiently. Your focus shall be on work during this period. It is time to step up and take the lead in a team situation. Tap into your spiritual side and use the guidance from your higher-self/spirit/Universe or any energy that resonates with you. Pay close attention to your finances. You will have to deal with people in your personal life with a lot of patience and restraint to avoid any unnecessary arguments.

Three of Pentacles

Scorpio:

This week try to create a firm foundation for yourself. It is time to focus on your finances and invite more stability in your life. Some of you shall be able to manifest a new financial opportunity which will increase your inflow of money. You will also have the opportunity to be of service to others and light up their lives with your help and guidance. Some of you may decide to spend a lot of time by yourselves. Your intuition is going to be strong. Pay attention to your dreams, signs and synchronicities. Do not accept surface level answers. You will be surprised by the details you will find out when certain truths are revealed to you, hence, dig deep and get to the bottom of things.

King of Pentacles

Sagittarius:

This week you may rebel against restrictive rules and people. You are going to be ambitious and will stand firmly in defense of your views. You may decide to take a leap of faith confidently, at this time. Use your communication skills to your advantage as it will be your key to success. Your personality and appearance is going to get noticed. Your finances are looking good and there shall be an improvement in your home situation. Some of you may decide to get married or formalize an existing relationship. There could be a celebration in your family or social circle. Your personal life will see some improvement. Make sure you take time to rest and recuperate during short intervals.

Ten of Pentacles

Capricorn:

This is going to be a very positive week for your personal life. You may feel emotionally overwhelmed, in a good way. Some of you may meet a new romantic connection or start a new relationship. This is a very auspicious period to find a companion and partner. Focus on improving your ties with your loved ones. It is time that you leave behind past trauma and emotional pain. You will have the ability to overcome any obstacles during this period through love and understanding. Any changes occurring in your life at this time will eventually have a positive impact. Stay open, child-like and bask in the happiness that people bring into your life. Make the most of this energy.

Ace of Cups

Aquarius:

This week look at the big picture and stop focusing on minute details. Some of you will finally get the answers you need. It will help you view your life on a large canvas and take decisions accordingly. Start planning your next few steps in an earnest manner. Collaborations at the workplace will be successful. There could be very positive changes in your personal life and there is much scope of bringing happiness and joy in your relationships. However, to get to that high point, you may have to take some time out and get clarity. Work through your feelings. Understand your needs and expectations and communicate those clearly.

Three of Wands

Pisces:

Money and more money. Your attention is going to be on your career and finances. If you have faced any blocks in the past, they shall be lifted. Some of you may be offered a new job, raise or a promotion. You may have the potential to build a solid foundation for your career. At the same time, you will go through a transformation. Especially, in your personal life and it will lead to some tensions. Follow the voice of your soul and leave some things to divine timing. Avoid getting into arguments. Try to negotiate from a space of love and emotional maturity.

Ace of Pentacles

Deck- White Sage Tarot