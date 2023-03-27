Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from March 27th, 2023 to April 2nd, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

This week is about making the right lifestyle changes. Try to find the appropriate balance between your work and personal life. This is an excellent period to start a new health and fitness regime. Look at the bigger picture and focus on building long term future. Some of you may decide to bring big changes into your life by signing a new contract or getting into a serious commitment like marriage. There is also a celebration or party on the cards. In your personal relationships, you may choose to forgive someone or a long standing issue may come up for discussion which may cause some old wounds to surface. Try to maintain your emotional balance and keep your distance from any confrontation, if required.

Six of Pentacles |

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, this could be an emotionally difficult week. Try to take some time out from the chaos around you and focus on your healing. Pay attention to your physical health. It is time to leave your past behind and clear out the clutter from your life. Avoid getting into the trap of perfectionism. Remind yourself of your self-worth and no matter what ‘You are good enough’. It is ok to expose your sensitive side and reach out for support to the right kind of people in your life. Keep your heart open to receiving love and affection.

Three of Swords |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week you may feel like you are going through a rebirth. Some of you may decide to break free from whatever is holding you back and just go after your hearts desires. You are closing some important chapters in your life. This period is going to give you the confidence to strike out alone and by yourself. Let spirit/higher-self/ God be your guiding force. You will feel an urge to indulge in the best things life has to offer. Beware of getting stuck in an addictive loop of eating, drinking, partying, spending or substances. Some of your indulgences maybe a coping mechanism. Try to find the right balance between fun and addiction.

The Devil |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week your temper shall be on the rise and your patience is going to run thin. Some people around you may attempt to provoke you. Environment at work could get competitive. Avoid getting into any verbal disputes or arguments as nothing productive will materialize from such a situation. Try to remain in the present moment and focus on finding solutions to the problems in hand. You will have an opportunity to be the bigger person and gain the admiration of those who matter. This is a good period to study, travel or expand your mind through curious exploration. Your personal relationships shall bring much needed peace and happiness. Some of you may get to indulge with a partner on a special date or occasion.

Five of Swords |

Leo:

Dear Leos, after much contemplation and patience some of you may now be ready to take a risk and start something new. This leap of faith shall be in your career and wealth. Avoid rushing into this beginning. It is ok to start slow and steady. It is an excellent period to travel or to plan future travel. Visiting places near water bodies will help relax your mind. Your current finances look stable and secure. Your home-life, especially the relationship with your partner will stabilize and bring you much joy and happiness. Enjoy this period of calm, abundance and prosperity.

Ten of Pentacles |

Virgo:

Dear Virgo, you are stepping into a period of much healing. You may have shown a lot of patience and grace in recent times. Those who have gone through any difficulty in their personal life will see much happiness coming their way. You will now be open to give and receive love. You will not bother about people who dim your shine. This is an excellent period for you to follow your curiosity. Explore new activities and experiences. You can start changing things step by step instead of getting overwhelmed by everything at once. Believe in your good luck.

Strength |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this is going to be a busy week full of communication and chatter. You could be working in a competitive or chaotic environment and there is a chance that you may lose your temper. Try to take some time off from work during this period to focus on your emotional and mental well-being. A lot of healing will come into your life with a little focused approach on yourself. Connect with your emotions and release any blocks or fears standing in your way. It is time to find a new direction in life. Some of are asked to let go of the worries in your personal life. Things are going to be taken care of in this area.

Five of Swords |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpios, this is going to be an emotionally difficult week. There will be a need for introspection and reflection. Avoid dwelling on your past and past mistakes. This period may seem slow and let it be so. You are asked to wait for important information before taking any important decisions. Some of you may need time a lot of time alone in a peaceful and calming environment. Your intuition is going to be strong and you will see a lot of things more clearly right now. The hard-work you have applied in the past will show decent results. Those who have invested money in the long term will see steady growth in their wealth.

Five of Cups |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarians, this week you are going to be practical, straight forward, analytical and logical in your approach. Try to avoid confrontation due to your brutally honest communication style. You will have the ability to overcome many obstacles during this period. However, worrying about things and lack of sleep will disrupt your energy. Let go of your fears and move ahead slowly, step by step. This is a good period to attract new business or to expand an existing business. Those in sales and marketing will do well. In your personal life, ensure an appropriate balance of give and take. There should be reciprocation from both parties. Your love life looks good and those looking for new partnerships will be lucky.

Queen of Swords |

Capricorn:

This is a very healing and spiritual period, Dear Capricorn. Your mental and physical health will start improving. Focus on creating a proper schedule for yourself. You will have the opportunity to let go of a lot of your bad habits this week. Start taking better care of your work-life balance. Amazing results will show in your career during this period. You are going to shine at work and your hard-work will start paying off. Don’t shy away from showcasing your talents and abilities. This is an excellent period to travel, study and explore new experiences. Make the most of this auspicious period.

The Star |

Aquarius:

This week you may feel a lack of support in your life and it will drive you into a shell. Some of you could be facing a financial crunch and will have to juggle money. It is time to be more prudent with your wealth. You are advised to drop your shields and reach out to trusted individuals instead of overthinking. There is a need to be reminded that ‘you are loved’ and ‘cared for’ by people around you. Try to divert your focus towards travel, studies and following your curiosity. Don’t be afraid of exploring new experiences. This is a good time to plan out your long term future, especially when it comes to your finances.

Five of Pentacles |

Pisces:

This week you are breaking out of your old habits and patterns. You are asked to leave your past behind as you start gaining clarity in your life. Focus on initiating changes into your routine. Create a more productive schedule for yourself. Your relationships are going to go through a positive transformation through effective communication and this will help you in your work life as well. Your loved ones will appreciate your loving, caring and emotional side during this period. There could be new beginnings in your personal life and you may have an opportunity to connect with a new romantic interest. Stay confident and avoid chasing this person.

Knight of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot