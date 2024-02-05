Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From February 5-11, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions | Unsplash

Aries: Three of Pentacles

Three of Pentacles |

Dear Aries, this week money is going to be on your mind. You need to pay special attention to your finances. Some of you may have received a reality check. There may have been difficulty surrounding your resources and you will slowly come into a period of healing. It is best to use a conservative approach till you are sure that things are stable again. Some of you may wish to start a new job or look for better financial opportunities. You may need a major shift in your perspective. Hence, stay patient and open yourself to infinite possibilities. Seek help and support whenever required. Focus on self-love and healing. It is ok to wait before taking any important decisions. At least, till you have more clarity.

Taurus: King of Pentacles

King of Pentacles |

Dear Taurus, this week your attention could primarily be on your finances. In the recent past, some of you may have felt a little financial pinch. You may want to look for a new money making opportunity, job or assignment. Use a fresh approach to earn and invest. In your personal and emotional life you are going to be more sensitive than usual. Singles could crave companionship. A portion of you could feel lonely. Those in existing relationships may decide to commit or get married to their partner. It is time to take inspired action in your personal life and heal certain situations. Focus on mental and physical healing will lead to much needed transformation. Overall, your attention should be on creating ‘Stability and surety’ in your life.

Gemini: Ten of Pentacles

Ten of Pentacles |

Dear Gemini, this week you may lay a solid foundation in your life. ‘Stability and security’ shall be crucial words for this period. Your energy and focus shall be on your home, family life and finances. There shall be brand new money-making opportunities and your finances are looking strong. Some of you may decide to buy a new home or initiate changes to your existing living situation. Many of you may celebrate a happy occasion. There is marriage on the cards for those who are looking to settle down. Your mind shall be freed of doubts and it will help you look at things from a better perspective. Practise gratitude. This is a highly auspicious period. Make the most of all the abundance coming your way.

Cancer: The Lovers

The Lovers |

Dear Cancerians, this week you need to reflect on your priorities. Create a vision for yourself and stay committed to it if you wish to achieve your goals. If you are too afraid of making mistakes, you will not be able to do what is necessary. You need to pull yourself out of doubts, when it comes to your finances. Much focus and planning is required to make yourself feel comfortable about your financial situation. You may perceive a bigger threat to your financial security than necessary. Abundance is soon coming your way, soon. On the personal front, you may be more emotional and sensitive than usual. Some past hurts may still be lingering on your mind and could cause arguments. Hence, take care of your temper. The chemistry between romantic partners shall be strong and intense.

Leo: Ten of Wands

Ten of Wands |

Dear Leo, this week let go of some of your burdensome responsibilities and turn towards a more leadership oriented role. There shall be success and recognition to the endeavours you undertake during this period. Think, ideate, reflect and let your creativity shine. You may have to make some adjustments and delegate tasks. Let go of clutter and things which do not have a purpose. Some of you may decide to save up for a big purchase, such as buying a home or initiating renovations. You could feel like creating stronger roots for your family and manifesting more stability for your loved ones. In personal matters, you may decide to forgive certain situations. A celebration or happy occasion is also in the cards.

Virgo: Seven of Wands

Seven of Wands |

Dear Virgo, this week will bring the need to stand up for your beliefs and defend yourself. Stand your ground even if it feels tiresome. It is time to fight for what you feel is right. Be confident, strong, forthright and follow your truth. There is a new beginning coming your way on the other side of this episode. Some of you may have to dig deep to look for clues and signs. It shall be important that you analyse, investigate and get to the bottom of things. Release your old belief system. Try and find rest whenever you possibly can. Be frugal with your finances. Be prudent when sharing. However, do reach out and help people within your capacity. Some of you may particularly feel the need for increased physical intimacy. The chemistry between partners may turn intense.

Libra: Eight of Pentacles

Eight of Pentacles |

Dear Libra, this week shall be about power, authority, leadership and hard work. Your focus shall be on taking great strides in your career. Step out of your comfort zone and stay open to infinite possibilities. It is time to be assertive and consistent. Patience shall be key. Avoid undertaking an over-eagerness and hasty approach. Beware of your speech and temper. Be meticulous and strategic. Strike with precision, instead of wasting your energy behind things of little consequence. Try and make time for self-love and healing. You could be invited to a celebration or there could be a chance to socialise with family/friends. However, such activities may seem frivolous or you may not be in the mood to participate in them right now.

Scorpio: The Sun

The Sun |

Dear Scorpio, this week brings rebirth and renewal to your energy. In the past you may have ended some tough cycles and are emerging into a period of positive change. You shall be blessed with childlike joy, ability to take risks, confidence, and creativity. Your health will see progressive improvement. There shall be a certain trust in the Higher-Power/God/Universe. Some of you need to take special care of your precious belongings. Beware of emotional manipulation by those who may not have good intentions. Keep focusing on your health and healing. It is a good time to manifest your wishes. Those who are seeking a romantic connection may feel confident enough to express their feelings. The intimacy in existing relationships will grow stronger.

Sagittarius: Five of Swords

Five of Swords |

Dear Sagittarius, you are an independent/self-sufficient sign and find it difficult to deal with drama in relationships. You have learnt a lot from your past experiences. Based on that, you are going to decide on who stays or who leaves from your life. You may feel tired of push and pull in any aspect. There could be a certain level of boredom in dealing with situations that are tedious. You are going to emerge victorious when it comes to handling a competitive environment at work or in your personal life. You may not give people any more chances as you start seeing the truth behind situations. There is healing coming into your life in the next few weeks. It is time to focus your energy/resources only onto those relationships that resonate with you, help you grow as an individual and genuinely bring fulfilment into your life.

Capricorn: Three of Cups

Three of Cups |

Dear Capricorn, this week is going to be about taking time out from your usually busy schedule to relax, retreat and catch up on your sleep. It is time to give your mind and body some rest. Meditate, contemplate and focus on your health. Accept a humble and peaceful demeanour. This is going to be a highly spiritual period and solitude shall bring tremendous benefits to you. Pay attention to your intuition and higher-self. Some of you may decide to travel or move in a new direction. People around you may feel a little disappointed by the lack of your presence. However, this phase requires you to detach yourself from chaotic surroundings to recharge your batteries. Some of you may receive a new financial or job opportunity.

Aquarius: Ten of Pentacles

Ten of Pentacles |

Dear Aquarius, this week shall be about relinquishing some burdens and focusing on your emotional world. You are going to be perceptive and in touch with your inner world more than ever. Don’t shy away from feeling your feelings. This phase could unravel a lot of insights, mostly about yourself. Pay attention to your intuition. It is a good time to take a break and travel. Focus on the positives and continue to have faith in your dreams even if you distance yourself from the hustle for a little while. Some of you may feel a little tense about a situation in your home and family life. Try to keep things calm and be patient when handling any stressful scenarios. Your emotional intelligence shall be very useful during this period.

Pisces: Ace of Cups

Ace of Cups |

Dear Pisces, it is time to know your worth and fight for what you deserve. You are asked to be fearless, bold and strong. You will learn to say ‘No’, draw boundaries, and stand your ground. In the past, your commitment and conviction towards achieving results may have been tested. However, now you are going to work extremely hard to climb the ladder of success. Your eagerness and enthusiasm shall be visible to others. Some of you may work in a very competitive environment and will feel like taking up important authoritative positions. You could become ruthless with people who may try to hold you back. There shall be enough resources at your disposal. Avoid getting into a ‘Lack’ mindset. When it comes to your personal life, singles could meet someone special. You are going to be more romantic than usual. Try to keep your feelings balanced, instead of getting completely swept away by a new situation. Existing relationships will grow and thrive.

Deck- White Sage Tarot

Akshata Khanolkar assists people through her insightful Tarot & Oracle readings. One may reach out to the tarot card reader via Instagram.