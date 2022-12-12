Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from December 12th to December 18th, 2022 for all zodiac signs

Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from December 5th to December 11th, 2022 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

You will observe major closures and endings this week, Dear Aries. Use this period to cut things out of your life and embrace a practical approach. Your ability to be clear, precise and logical in your thinking and communication will help you. Trust your spirit guides and your journey if and when you feel emotionally overwhelmed. Shift your thinking from a perfection oriented attitude to a more liberal and calm energy. Detoxify mentally, physically and spiritually. You now have a clean slate to start planning for your long term future.

Death |

Taurus:

You are going to be calm and collected through all the chaotic changes and people around you. Your focus will be the achievement of goals and results. Even through all the uncertainties and confusion your mind will have clarity. Go ahead and take action wherever necessary. Your confidence and ability to remain flexible will help eliminate any blocks you are about to face right now. Travel is on the cards for some Taureans. A relaxed state of mind is going to bring you great success. On the weekend it would be favorable to find a nice cozy corner in your home for rest and relaxation.

The World |

Gemini:

This week you have to make a conscious decision to end some painful chapters in your life. Some of you may have gone through a rather tough period. It is now time to focus on your long term future, especially your finances and personal sense of freedom. You may have to rely on your own self to set out on a more positive path. Don’t hesitate to take action. You have a very strong, confident and creative energy supporting you this week. Make the most of all the ideas that come to your mind. Some of you may consider purchasing a new home soon.

Ten of Swords |

Cancer:

‘Slow and steady wins the race’ is the theme for you this week. Your focus is going to be on work and practical matters. You may start a new project or activity which will require special effort and attention to detail. At work, you may feel confident and your ability to be analytical and straight forward will yield results. Your finances are going to need careful planning and saving. Clear your home of clutter and clean your surroundings to invite better energy. Your personal life will be stable and on track. You may put effort into building things slowly and steadily in this area of your life.

Page of Pentacles |

Leo:

You have excellent new beginnings approaching in your career and finances. Stay open to starting projects which will yield long term success. You may feel a sense of peace and achievement in your professional setting. This week you must offer gratitude to the Universe and embrace the flow of life. Some of you may be looking at travel or relocation. When it comes to your personal life, you may be very sensitive and could be prone to losing your temper. You may feel very protective about your loved ones. Healthy communication and self-acceptance will help you resolve any conflicts.

Ace of Pentacles |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, this week is going to be a very lucky for you, overall. You are going to be strong, confident, bold and creative in your approach. You can expect some good results to come your way from the seeds you have planted in the past. Look at the bigger long term picture and stop looking into unnecessary details. Your work is going to go through transformation and you will remain in a position of power through it all. Let things unfold at work step by step, do not rush the process. Keep an open mind and offer gratitude for all the abundance coming your way.

Queen of Wands |

Libra:

This week take your time to cool your emotions. Take time to retreat and recharge. Walk away from dramatic situations and maintain your peace of mind. You could be presented with a new and lucrative job/career/work opportunity which will turn out to be favorable in the long term. Your past experience will help you be successful at work. Those suffering from any health issues will start seeing improvement in their condition. Meditation, solitude and health should be your priority during this period. You will be more loving and accommodating in your personal relationships.

Eight of Cups |

Scorpio:

This week you may feel like retreating into a shell but your work and personal responsibilities will ensure that you end up dealing with people. Socializing and collaborating with other people will bring you positive results. You could start something new which will need patience to build over a long period of time. Financial prosperity lies ahead for you in the coming weeks. An improvement in finances will bring you much stability. You will feel very content in your personal life.

The Hermit |

Sagittarius:

This week you are required to slow down, retreat and recharge at the beginning of the week. Make sure to get enough sunlight and time in nature. This is an excellent period to draw positive energy towards yourself. You will have the ability to visualize and manifest many things into your life, provided you maintain a calm and collected attitude. You may not feel like working much during this period, even though there may be some important activities needing your attention. Take special care of your belongings and gadgets. This is going to be a positive period for your personal life.

Four of Swords |

Capricorn:

This is a good week to take it a little easy and find better work life balance. Those suffering from any health issues will start seeing an improvement in their condition. Some of you could look forward to a physical transformation such as new clothing, hair, make-up. You will feel like loving and pampering yourself. You may feel like changing the perception of you in other people’s mind. This is an excellent period for love and romance. Bask in the joy of positive personal relationships.

Six of Swords |

Aquarius:

This week you will be juggling your finances and many practical responsibilities. It is a good time to establish your presence at your workplace. Look at the big picture and avoid getting stuck in the need for perfection. Take time to reflect and meditate to get the answers you are seeking. You could have new beginnings on the work and personal life front. Your personal life will see many positive improvements. You will be emotionally open and loving. This is favorable period for those looking for a new home.

Two of Pentacles |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, this week you have to prepare yourself to step out of your comfort zone. Excellent period to plan your long term future. Some of you could plan a long distance travel or relocation. Your professional life will be positive and abundant. However, work-life balance will be difficult to manage. You could face some tensions in your personal life and it will be important that you take a step back and forgive people instead of carrying resentment in your heart. Avoid indulging too much in food and drinks.

Three of Wands |

Deck- White Sage Tarot