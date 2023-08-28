Weekly tarot predictions: Tarot card reading from Aug 28th, 2023 to Sep 3rd, 2023 for all zodiac signs |

Aries:

Dear Aries, this week, you could be looking for a brand new beginning and ready to take a leap of faith. However, your mind could be in a confused and unsteady state. It might be better to wait for your emotions to cool down before taking any major decisions. Meditate, contemplate, spend time by yourself, understand your inner-self, and follow your calling. Everything will work out in divine timing. You just need to listen to your intuition. You will be in better touch with your feelings during this period. It is a good time to address and heal any emotional issues. These issues could be stemming from your own self and not others. In your partnerships, you are asked to count your blessings and look on the bright side.

The Magician |

Taurus:

Dear Taureans, this period brings truth, clarity, change, and fresh new beginnings. You will be in a position to take important decisions. Your confidence and creativity will be peaking. Use your leadership skills to guide people. Try to accept all the changes around you and take things step-by-step. Pay attention to details. You will be able to achieve much progress during this period. Some of you may be offered a great opportunity which will strengthen your career and financial future. Your personal life will be busy and thriving. You could get in touch with multiple family members and friends. Some of you may have people visiting from abroad or you may decide to travel and meet your loved ones. Tap into your emotional side and express your feelings freely.

The Sun |

Gemini:

Dear Gemini, this week is going to be about career, money, and overall financial stability. It is a good time to get in touch with professionals who will be able to help you invest in your long term future. Draw practical plans to strengthen your financial stability. Some of you could be offered a new job which will increase your financial inflow. Your personal life could be slightly challenging. Be courageous and avoid getting over-sensitive. Remember, it is ok to be flexible, however that does not mean you need to get indecisive. Try to adopt a balanced approach. Stick to your views once you have made up your mind. Accept the truth, instead of brushing it aside.

King of Pentacles |

Cancer:

Dear Cancerians, this week you will be gifted with new ideas and opportunities. It is a good time to build a solid foundation in your career. At work, you will be ambitious, logical, practical, and data driven in your approach. Your self-confidence will start rising. Try to bring some warmth and personal touch to your conversations. Avoid being too distant and cold. Exchange of ideas, discussions and meetings will show good results. In your personal life, you need to work through your feelings. Some of you need to heal your emotional side. You could see positive results with some effort. Keep an open heart. It is time to love and be loved.

Queen of Swords |

Leo:

Dear Leo, some of you may feel closed off from your blessings due to lack of clarity. Your faith in your own capability could get shaky. It is time to back your talents and skills. Believe in what you can achieve. You are not alone. Your intuition and spiritual guides will support you during this period. There shall be a need to invest meticulous hard work to see desired success. Try to wrap up existing projects. It is also a good time to learn something new and upgrade your existing knowledge. Start small and you will be able to move ahead step-by-step. Some of you will be able to pick up the pace a little later in the week and achieve your goals. Pay attention to your mental health. Address any headaches or other issues arising due to stress or overthinking.

The Moon |

Virgo:

Dear Virgos, this week brings clarity and truth into the picture. Some of you have been very indecisive or juggling more than your share of duties. It is time to streamline things and pick a direction. Recent challenges may have tested your commitment. However, it has helped you transform a great deal into a stronger version of yourself. Collaborations and teamwork are favoured during this period. People around you are going to be supportive and caring. You will feel the love from your surroundings. Bask in the love from your close connections. Some of you may feel an intense chemistry with a new or existing romantic partner. You may explore your passionate side with this person.

Ace of Swords |

Libra:

Dear Libra, this week you are asked to go with the flow. You may observe many changes. Do not hold onto any rigid plans or have any specific expectations at work. Be brave and honest in your interactions. Let your fears dissolve as this period shall bring you wish-fulfilment of some sort. Your finances are looking strong and there is major abundance coming your way. Your personal relationships are going to bring you much happiness and contentment. This is a good period for those looking to expand their family or make any changes to their home environment. Singles could meet someone special. Travel is favourable. Some of you will start seeing positive changes in their physical health. Make the most of this auspicious phase.

Judgement |

Scorpio:

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a surge of energy, ideas, and creativity. You may be itching to start something new. However, you are asked to slow down and take some time out. You may need to put more work into strategizing before taking any major decisions. It would be better to review your plans and see if you wish to step out of your comfort zone. A detour could actually be beneficial. You will have the energy to complete some mundane but important chores during this period. Some of you need to track your fears and desires. Have more trust and faith in the good luck that is with you. Be more patient and watch your words. Meditation, rest, and reflection will bring much needed balance and stability to your energy. Tap into your spiritual side.

Page of Wands |

Sagittarius:

Dear Sagittarius, this week some truth will be revealed to you. It may shake you up a little bit but it will help you look at the bigger picture. Be fearless and strong. You will be able to tap into your spiritual side and it will help you remain calm, stable, and even laugh off all the unprecedented changes. Focus on reading, learning, studying, exploring and experimenting. Some of you will be offered a new and exciting financial opportunity. It is an excellent period to start with the basics and build a solid foundation to your career and finances. A Sagittarian’s biggest strength is their optimism and you can count on your luck during this period. In your personal relationships, forgiveness will bring you much happiness and contentment.

The Tower |

Capricorn:

Dear Capricorn, this week release pent up negativity. You may have been thinking and pondering a lot recently. It is time to take important decisions and start executing things. Enough planning and plotting, time to get down to working. Spirit/Universe/God has your back. You will be able to become self-sufficient. Some of you need to identify and stay away from your usual behavioural patterns. In this case, stop procrastinating. You shall be perceptive, understanding, and mature in your approach towards dealing with your loved ones. You are going to be more emotional than usual. Listen well and try to bring more empathy in your interactions.

Two of Wands |

Aquarius:

Dear Aquarians, this week you will observe many unprecedented changes. These shifts will help you move in a completely new direction. Stay open to infinite possibilities. Some of you may feel like your past energies or difficult emotions are knocking on the door again. However, that may not be the case. It is just you reminiscing about old chapters. Stand up to your own old beliefs and fears. Fight them out and step into your power. You will be able to resolve some of your old mental dialogues through questioning your creeping doubts. Try to streamline your mind into new exciting energies which are rapidly approaching you. Make an attempt to enjoy and engage in activities that fulfil you.

The Fool |

Pisces:

Dear Pisces, despite everything being alright, your mind is going to keep looking at things from a pessimistic point of view. A little gratitude and appreciation towards the good things in your life will be helpful. You may crave independence and creative freedom to do whatever your heart desires. A wish might even be fulfilled. Try to maintain your emotional cool and temper. Follow the voice of your heart, as Spirit/ Universe /God shall bring new alliances which will be favourable for you in your personal and/or professional life. Singles could meet someone special. Your existing connections will deepen and thrive. You are asked to help people around you.

Five of Cups |

Deck- White Sage Tarot

