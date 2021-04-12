Vikram Samvat 2078: What does the new year hold for PM Narendra Modi? Read on

The new Samvat of the Hindu calendar will begin on April 13, and this new Samvat will be named Rakshasa. Mars will also be the king of this year and minister will also be Mars.
In the horoscope of Sun rise this year Pisces will rise in Lagna and Revathi Nakshatra. This year's horoscope is seen in which Kaal Sarp Yoga is made. Kaal Sarp Yoga is also present in the horoscope of independent India.
This year will turn out to be quite turbulent due to planning. There will be new works, and the Corona pandemic is likely to end. The king of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, will become stronger. There will be considerable changes in the economic condition of the country as well, and many states will witness good trade practices.
Industrialists and businessmen of the country will have full cooperation.
Due to the presence of Mars this year, the farmer will enjoy progress. All businesses will open up again after July and there will be a 'deepening movement' in the stock market as well.
The results of the Bengal election will be out in the beginning of this year, which indicates the BJP forming the government. By the time Diwali arrives everything in the country will be prosperous again.
Here's what the horoscope of eminent personalities in India looks like:
Shri Narendra Modi
The horoscope of the king of any country is very important for that country. In the horoscope of Shri Narendra Modi ji is the Lord of Lagna and Rashi, and Mangal is the king of this year and also a minister. This year will be very good for Mr. Modi. We will take care of all kinds of problems and the country will see progress. God wish to keep them healthy.
Shri Amit Shah
In the horoscope of Amit Shah Ji, the zodiac sign of Venus and Sun and the zodiac sign of Moon and Mars remains a very effective combination. This year, Guru of Aquarius sign and Shani of Capricorn will take them to great heights. Some will take tough and drastic steps, health will also be very good, and foreign activities will be more.
Shri Devendra Fadnavis
In the horoscope of Shri Devendra ji, Mars is tipped with Sun and Mercury in Cancer. This year's King Mangal will become Raja Yoga by dissolving the meaning of his horoscope. Shani, who belongs to the zodiac sign of Mars in his horoscope and his own zodiac sign in Capricorn, is making a strong coincidence of Shri Devendra Ji becoming the Chief Minister this year.
Shri Mukesh Ambani
In the horoscope of Shri Mukesh Ambani ji, the shani of Vrishti Rashi and the transit of Ketu on it gave very good results. Now in November, when Ketu transits over Rahu, profits will increase manifold. After November, children will grow a lot. Mars is the causative planet of their horoscope and both the king and the minister of this year are Mars so this year will be auspicious for them.
Shri Gautam Adani
In the horoscope of Shri Adani ji, Guru Moon is making Gajakeshari Yoga in Capricorn. Mars is in his zodiac sign Aries and Shani is sitting in his own zodiac Capricorn and right now in transit, Shani is in Capricorn zodiac. This year will be profitable for Gautam ji and he will progress a lot.
Shri Kumar Birla
This year will be very good for Mr. Birla ji, many of his complicated tasks will be solved. They will also benefit from the government. Transit of Makar Rashi of Shani can get them debt-free. The Guru of Aquarius sign will also benefit them. They will benefit from the land. They will also get a lot of money by selling the company.
Shri Amitabh Bachchan
Shani Maharaj will have immense grace in the horoscope of Shri Amitabh Bachchan, the great hero of the century. Shani is still seeing the Guru of Cancer, born of Makara Rashi in transit. Which will increase their profits a lot, but from October they should take care of their health. I wish God for his long life and good health.
Shri Ranveer Singh
In the horoscope of Shri Ranveer Singh, the guru of Makara and the transit of Shani from there will be auspicious. The Guru's presence in Aquarius sign and transiting from the moon will make him very famous in the country and abroad. This year will be auspicious for them for business. Many new businesses will be operational and there will be huge profits in the future.
Shri Rajkumar Rao
Shani of Libra will take Shri Rao to great heights. This year, Shani of Makar Rashi and Guru of Aquarius sign will be very auspicious for them and their growth will be very good. In his horoscope, Mars is of swarashi in Vrischik zodiac, and this year's King Mangal will make him king.
Janhavi Kapoor
This year will be lucky for Janhavi Kapoor. The Guru will make them famous by passing over their sun. The tip of Guru and Moon is making gajakeshari yoga, which will make them very profitable. They will get a lot of work and progress this year.
