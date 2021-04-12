Vikram Samvat 2078: What does the new year hold for PM Narendra Modi? Read on

The new Samvat of the Hindu calendar will begin on April 13, and this new Samvat will be named Rakshasa. Mars will also be the king of this year and minister will also be Mars.

In the horoscope of Sun rise this year Pisces will rise in Lagna and Revathi Nakshatra. This year's horoscope is seen in which Kaal Sarp Yoga is made. Kaal Sarp Yoga is also present in the horoscope of independent India.

This year will turn out to be quite turbulent due to planning. There will be new works, and the Corona pandemic is likely to end. The king of the country, Shri Narendra Modi, will become stronger. There will be considerable changes in the economic condition of the country as well, and many states will witness good trade practices.

Industrialists and businessmen of the country will have full cooperation.

Due to the presence of Mars this year, the farmer will enjoy progress. All businesses will open up again after July and there will be a 'deepening movement' in the stock market as well.

The results of the Bengal election will be out in the beginning of this year, which indicates the BJP forming the government. By the time Diwali arrives everything in the country will be prosperous again.

Here's what the horoscope of eminent personalities in India looks like:

Shri Narendra Modi