Venus Retrograde 2026: A Romantic Flashback Could Be On The Cards

The boss of love, Venus, has decided to back paddle from October 3 in a water sign – Scorpio. It will stay there for a few days before it enters its home sign Libra on October 31st. While its residency in Libra is comparatively less volatile, its teaming with a retrograde Mercury in Scorpio from October 24th to October 31st can prove to be slightly cumbersome for a few.

Venus retrograde is one of astrology’s most significant transits for love, relationships, beauty and money. Think of it as a cosmic reset—an invitation to reassess what truly matters and realign with what feels right. With Mercury also going retrograde from October 24th and both being in the same sign for a week doesn’t make things easy for communication between partners – personal or professional. This is no time for Situationships.

Once back in Libra, Venus doing the moon walk might just bring back an Ex into your life. Don’t just welcome them back with open arms because you have been thinking about them for a while since Venus backtracked in Scorpio. Access the situation, their approach and intentions before you commit to anything.

While the retrograde will entice you to indulge, be careful. Avoid splurging, don’t go overboard on spa treatments or haircuts and avoid buying gizmos.

While most signs will have varied confused signs, let’s see how a few are impacted.

Taurus

Drama queens alert! Venus is your ruler and it’s backtracking in a water sign before gaining home ground. Miscommunication, misunderstandings and emotional drama – please be prepared for this. Expect heightened charisma and fresh financial ideas, along with a push to let go of relationship patterns. It is testing time for your communication and conversational skills.

Gemini

New Moon and a Full Moon during October can bring lot of good and bad excitement. While romance is enhanced once Venus enters Libra, your ruler Mercury being retrograde in Scorpio is not exactly good news. Be retrospective.

Libra

Your boss Venus has a rendezvous with Mercury in Scorpio before entering your sign. Be cautious about finances and communication with respect to finance. One wrong message to your investment consultant can throw you off track for long. Don’t spend on treatments that can wait. On a brighter side, your efforts at work will receive recognition.

Sagittarius

Surprise, surprise! While most are hyperventilating when it comes to romance and relationships, you guys are getting a new life. You might suddenly find yourself ironing out differences with your romantic interest or partners. But hold on. Don’t enter a new relationship till Venus and Mercury both are direct.