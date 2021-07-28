Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for July 28, 2021

Today is Wednesday 28 July 2021, Tithi Panchami till 26:47 Purnimant month is Shravan and Amavasyant month is Ashadha. Sun is in Cancer and Moon remains in Pieces.

New born baby Moon sign will be Pieces. Nakshatra will be Poorvabhadrapada till 10:44 thereafter Uttarabhadrapada. Today’s new born baby name word as per the moon sign will start from Di, Du, Tha, Jha. The lucky number will be 4. Compassionate, artistic characterized by empathy and incredible emotional capacity. Can be excellent priests, doctors.

Today worship Lord Vitthal or Shri Krishana Read/chant the name of Lord Krishna or Vitthal. Today’s colour is Green. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.