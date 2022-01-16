Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 16, 2022

Today, Sunday (January 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 27:17. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Gemini.
Nakshatra will be Ardra till 26:08. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gha, Ng, Chha. Lucky Number will be 5.
Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.
|Date
|16-Jan-22
|Place
|Mumbai, India
|Sunrise
|07:16
|Sunset
|18:20
|Moon set
|30:45:00
|Moon rise
|16:58
|Tithi
|Chaturdashi till 27:17
|Paksha
|Shukla
|Nakshatra
|Ardra
|Yoga
|Indra
|Karana
|Garaja till 14:09 thereafter Vanija
|Vaar
|Ravivara (Sunday)
|Month (Amavasyant)
|Pausha
|Month (Purnimant)
|Pausha
|Moon Zodiac
|Mithuna (Gemini)
|Sun Zodiac
|Makar (Capricorn)
|Ritu
|Hemant (Pre Winter)
|Ayana
|Uttarayana
|VikramSamvat
|2078 VikramSamvat
|VikramSamvat (Kartak)
|2078 VikramSamvat
|Inauspicious time
|Rahu kaal
|16:58 - 18:21
|Auspicious time
|AbhijeetMuhurat
|12:26 -13:10
|SubhMuhurat
|14:11 - 15:34
Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 05:35 AM IST