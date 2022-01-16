e-Paper Get App

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for New born for January 16, 2022

Nilikash P Pradhan
Today, Sunday (January 16) Shukla Paksha, Tithi is Chaturdashi till 27:17. Purnimant month is Pausha and Amavasyant month is Pausha. The sun is in Capricorn and Moon remains in Gemini.

Nakshatra will be Ardra till 26:08. Newborn baby's moon sign will be Gemini. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from Gha, Ng, Chha. Lucky Number will be 5.

Today, worshiping Sun and reading Gayatri Mantra will prove beneficial. Today’s auspicious colour Orange. Try to complete your work or commence new or important work in the time given below. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.

Date16-Jan-22
PlaceMumbai, India
Sunrise 07:16
Sunset18:20
Moon set 30:45:00
Moon rise16:58
TithiChaturdashi till 27:17
PakshaShukla
NakshatraArdra
Yoga Indra
KaranaGaraja till 14:09 thereafter Vanija
VaarRavivara (Sunday)
Month (Amavasyant) Pausha
Month (Purnimant) Pausha
Moon Zodiac Mithuna (Gemini)
Sun Zodiac Makar (Capricorn)
RituHemant (Pre Winter)
Ayana Uttarayana
VikramSamvat2078 VikramSamvat
VikramSamvat (Kartak) 2078 VikramSamvat
Inauspicious time
Rahu kaal16:58 - 18:21
Auspicious time
AbhijeetMuhurat12:26 -13:10
SubhMuhurat14:11 - 15:34

