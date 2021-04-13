Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign and Name Letter for New born for April 13, 2021

Today is Tuesday 13 April 2021, Tithi Prathama 10:16 thereafter Dvitiya Purnimant month is Chaitra and Amavasyant month is Chaitra. Sun is in Pieces till 26:31 thereafter in Aries and Moon remains in Aries. Today is Gudi Padawa. Chaitra Navaratri begins

New born baby Moon sign will be Aries. Nakshatra will be Aswini till 14:18 thereafter Bharani. Today’s new born baby name word as per Moon sign will start from L. Lucky Number will be 4. Intelligent, Diplomatic, can handle issues with a good knack. Friendly.

Today worship Durga Read Durga Kavach. Today take a Holy bath and do puja of New Year Panchang (Vikram Samvat 2078). Today’s colour is Red. Start any new or important work in the time given in Panchang. Avoid inauspicious time for any new beginning.