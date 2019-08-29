Horoscope

Updated on

Today's Horoscope -- Daily Horoscope for Thursday, August 29, 2019

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Maintain your strategies to gain victory over enemies. It is advisable to take the advice of experienced people to get rid of the hurdles and move forward with great force.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will have close associations and possibly the kindling of a new romance. There will be family outings, possibly a holiday together. Colleagues will support you at work.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Minor disagreements with your partner will disturb your mind and increase tension. You might spend money on unwanted things which you will realize in the future.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Some opportunities look good at the first approach but when going into the depth of it; it looks tricky. Don’t make any strong moves in politics and social sector today.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Relationship between husband and wife will strengthen. There will be chances to invest in a new property. Socializing with close friends will be on your agenda.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Opportunities in construction sector will arise. Real estate business will be successful. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spending the evening with your partner may reduce stress.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Litigations in court cases may depress you. You are straight forward in nature, but expressing your feelings at work today may lead to increased misunderstandings.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Wipe off your negative feelings. There will lots of excitement in your life. Writers and artists will get new ideas. In sports your performance will give a new boost to your team.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

On the work front, you have some good trumps, but do not grab power against everyone else. Listen to the advice people give you. Romantic relations will gear up.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Due to unexpected expenses your bank balance takes a nose dive, however; your instinct of controlling money will help you to maintain your budget well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There may be a situation where doubts may arise, but don’t give in to it. There will be clashes and misunderstandings when it comes to your love life.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You can make your score to success in some quick time; the unemployed will land good jobs. Farm owners will have a profitable day. Legal matter decisions will be in your favour.

