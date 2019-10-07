Today’s Horoscope — Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 07, 2019

<p>Today, you will be determined about your goals. Your social quotient will peak. You will be standing rock solid whereas everyone else around you will flap.</p>.<p>At the workplace, avoid believing in rumours or false reports. There will be additional responsibility at work. Do not over push yourself off the limits.</p>.<p>Try your hands out in some creative things. Take good care of your health. A good job opportunity may come on your way. Your family life will be peaceful.</p>.<p>This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. Positive news will make your day. On the business front, several issues will get solved. Spend time with your life partner.</p>.<p>The frustrations that you face now can cause you to become very discouraged. You are faced with new obstacles that make you reconsider the direction of your work and career.</p>.<p>The tide thankfully changes and you enter a phase of hard work. You see the intermediate rewards and are encouraged to work harder. Singles may get good marriage proposals.</p>.<p>Its not a day to relax. You will be full of ideas which will help shape your career and future. There is new intensity in all your dealings as you look for innovative methods to make money.</p>.<p>You have to deal with mounting expenses and are mired in your own doings of the last few days. Today, you may indulge in spirituality and meditation.</p>.<p>Trust your instincts if you feel there is more to a situation than meets the eye and proceed cautiously. New agreements finalised now have the potential to succeed.</p>.<p>There will be genuine progress and you will be able to afford the good things of life. You will make the right moves to achieve your goals in professional life.</p>.<p>You may want to come up with better ways to strike the right balance between career and family life as loved ones may be feeling alienated due to your inability to spend time with them.</p>.<p>Sudden changes at work could force you to rework your strategy. You may feel the need for space in your romantic relationship, but don’t make important decisions without consulting your partner.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>