Tarot Card Readings: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs For The Month Of July

Tarot Card Readings | File photo

Aries

Justice: Legal dealings, justice, karma

Truth prevails. It is time to be fair. Legal matters come to the fore. Legal partnerships such as marriages, divorces, or contracts can take place. This is a time to account for your actions with honesty and integrity. You may be dealing with various authorities. It is a period that will make you act in alignment with your higher self. Truth triumphs. A lot of what happens now is karma taking its course—action and reaction. Take notice.

Taurus

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way

Phew! It has been quite a journey! Don't worry—it's the very last leg. You have managed to withstand all pressures. You are resilient! Give yourself a pat on the back. The trials and tribulations that you have faced will be coming to an end now. Breathe. God is with you! You have reached the finishing line. Matters will be concluding and resolving. If something or someone is not for your highest good, they will move away.

Gemini

The Moon: Uncertainty, feelings, subconscious

During this phase, you will feel extra sensitive and experience heightened emotions and intuition. Mood swings may beckon. Take a deep breath, listen to some music, chant, and meditate. Get into your zone. Let the emotions flow. Do not block anything. Pay attention to your feelings. Trust your instincts and dreams. If you feel something is not right, then perhaps you need to delve deeper. This could be a cloak-and-dagger phase, with undercurrents and things happening below the surface. July wants you to dig deeper!

Cancer

Ten of Pentacles: Wealth, inheritance, extended family, and friends

You will reach out to extended family and friends. You will be part of a wealthy and powerful social circle that is happy to help its own. This period could also represent achieving your financial goals. You could be setting up legacies, trust funds, or becoming part of generational wealth. July calls for abundance.

Leo

Six of Wands: Success, triumph, recognition

Finally, the time has come to be recognised. Success is yours after all the effort you have put in. It hasn't been easy. Flex a little and show off your rewards and achievements. You have earned them. You are in a commanding position now. Enjoy your success. You know the value of hard work. Celebrate, but get back to the grind soon.

Virgo

Three of Wands: A time of growth, opportunity, and expansion

A beautiful card that speaks of trips, voyages, and moving in the right direction towards actualising your hopes, dreams, and goals. Trade and business opportunities will arise, perhaps even in different countries. You will feel confident and take bold strides towards success. It is a positive card in all spheres of life. Lost things could be found. You may be returning home or going back to something or someone that feels like home.

Libra

Ace of Wands: Success in everything that you do

It is an ace period. Everything you touch will turn to gold! The trick is to do everything with your heart, complete confidence, and passion. New ventures bring luck. New ideas are flowing. You are motivated and inspired. Ace it!

Scorpio

Temperance: Where heaven meets earth—balance between the spiritual and the earthly

A beautiful time that calls for balance, good health, and harmonious relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A moderate and patient approach will bring peace. Avoid extremes. This is a card of hope! July brings patience and balance.

Sagittarius

Nine of Cups: Wish fulfilment

The universe is giving you the precious gift of wish fulfilment! This is going to be a time of luxury, happiness, gratitude, and sensual pleasures. You will experience emotional and physical satisfaction and happiness. It is also the time for your most precious wish to come true. Hopefully, you have made that wish with all your heart. Luxury and abundance beckon. Celebrate life!

Capricorn

Eight of Cups: Move on, better things await you

It is a bittersweet time when you are urged to move on and let go of what no longer serves you. You may not realise it now, but better things await you if you are brave enough to walk away. Make the journey. You may feel a little sad and sensitive, but in the larger picture, it is called growth. An internal or external journey awaits you. The mountains beckon! Look ahead—you have new horizons to walk towards, even if you cannot see them right now.

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Aquarius

King of Cups: Responsible, sensible, high emotional quotient

You appreciate the finer things in life. You are very refined. This is a time to remain calm, composed, sensible, and responsible. Your intuition and creativity will be heightened. Your quiet resilience will win hearts. People will look up to you for advice. July calls for finesse, calm, and a high level of maturity.

Pisces

Knight of Wands: Be bold, courageous, passionate

Seize your passions! Dream big and act on them. You will move out of the rut and truly live your life. Travel could be a major positive. Big opportunities and significant changes are coming your way. Jump in and seize the moment. Be the risk-taker. Your straightforward approach will help. You will be too charismatic to resist! July wants you to harness these energies. You are unstoppable!