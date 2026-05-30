Monthly Tarot Card Readings: Prediction For All Zodiac Signs For June

Aries

Justice: Stand for what is right

You are asked to weigh all your options and then decide with fairness and integrity. Maintain balance in all your activities. This is a karmic phase of reaping what you sow. In relationships, be honest. They demand commitment. Legal procedures such as marriages and even divorces may take place. There is a cause-and-effect relationship in all your actions. You are urged to take the true path.

Taurus

Three of Wands: Expansion and foresight

A fantastic period to plan, expand, and grow. You will receive countless opportunities from India and abroad. This period encourages you to dream big, take action, and expand your horizons. Travel will beckon for many. Relationships will be aligned and move forward in the same direction with love, harmony, and togetherness. There will be excitement and anticipation for the times ahead.

Gemini

Four of Pentacles: Stability and security

You will feel the need to take stock of all your resources and hold on to them firmly. You will not splurge or waste. Avoid being too frugal and do not operate from a mindset of lack or scarcity. You have enough and more. There is a strong desire to protect your boundaries and preserve what is yours. You are creating a strong foundation. In relationships, try not to be overly possessive or clingy. Maintain a healthy balance.

Cancer

Five of Swords: Conflict and tension

There is aggression around you. Certain triggers may anger you, or you could find yourself becoming a victim of other people's unscrupulous behaviour. This period urges you to stay away from such triggers. There could be hostility, betrayal, manipulation, and power struggles around you. Move away from negativity. The advice is to choose your battles wisely.

Leo

Six of Swords: A period of transition

You have laid your issues, differences, and hurts to rest and are now on the path to recovery, healing, and peace. You are transitioning forward in all areas of life. A sense of peace has enveloped you. You have accepted your situation and are now moving towards a place of calm and tranquillity. This is a positive period. If you have been unwell, you will now experience better health, both physically and emotionally.

Virgo

Seven of Pentacles: Perseverance and commitment

You have waited patiently for your time to come. Rewards will arrive gradually. Your moment is approaching, but until then, hold on with patience, perseverance, and commitment to your cause. Hang in there a little longer; your efforts will pay off. Keep cultivating and growing. Stay where you are and avoid making unnecessary changes. Your income will increase soon.

Libra

Eight of Pentacles: Hard work and dedication

This period urges you to use your talents and abilities to earn and grow your income. You will develop new skills. Be dedicated and work hard, as the road to success is not always easy. However, you will find success. You will move forward in all areas of your life through dedication and effort. Focus on your achievements. There will be a strong sense of pride and accomplishment.

Scorpio

Nine of Cups: Wish fulfilment

The universe is blessing you with a beautiful period during which you will witness your wishes coming true. There will be recognition and a deep sense of satisfaction and achievement. You may feel like splurging and enjoying life's material pleasures. Romance, happiness, and a positive atmosphere surround you. Abundance and material comfort will be priorities. You will experience joy and gratitude.

Sagittarius

Ten of Pentacles: Family wealth and legacy

This period may find you dealing with legacy, inheritance, family wealth, and family reputation. Extended family and community matters will occupy much of your time. You will realise your legacy and the responsibility it carries. A deep-rooted connection to your lineage will emerge. Arranged marriages and community or family celebrations may take place. You are privileged to receive the love, support, and wealth of your family.

Capricorn

The Fool: Embrace spontaneity and adventure

A wonderful time that encourages you to step into the unknown with full faith, knowing that the universe has your back. Make a fresh start, take chances, embrace opportunities, and be free-spirited. The universe will surprise you. A new perspective will free you from boredom and open wonderful new doors.

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Aquarius

Two of Cups: Harmony and balance

A beautiful period where it truly takes two to tango. There is harmony and a sense of togetherness in all your partnerships, whether personal or professional. Be kind and respectful towards one another. You will forge deep and meaningful relationships. Love, joy, and gratitude will flow abundantly.

Pisces

Three of Cups: Celebrations and friendships

You will enjoy your own circle of love and friendship. Human connections will bring happiness and joy. There will be many reasons to celebrate, including marriages, romances, parties, and social gatherings. Happy times beckon. You will indulge in life's pleasures and enjoy every moment.