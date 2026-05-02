Monthly Tarot Card Readings: Prediction For All Zodiac Signs For May

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Aries

Strength: Patience and resilience

Patience and perseverance are key. This period requires courage and fortitude. Handle everything with calm. Wait it out, your time will come. Bring out your inner lioness. Your strength will take you through. Bring out your inner compassion and persevere. You will handle difficult situations so beautifully and come out a champion.

Taurus

Ace of Wands: Success in everything that you do

This birthday month is special for you. You will be acing everything. Whatever you touch will turn into gold! Use your whole heart and passion to achieve. New ventures, new relationships bring luck. New ideas are flowing. You are motivated and inspired! Go with the flow of the universe.

Gemini

Justice: Legal dealings, justice, karma

Your moral compass will be very high during this period, as you know that only the truth will prevail. Time to be just and fair in all your dealings. Legal matters may come to attention. Legal partnerships like marriages can take place. A time to account for your actions with honesty and integrity. You may be dealing with various authorities. A time that will make you act in alignment with your higher self. Truth triumphs.

Cancer

King of Cups: Responsible, sensible, high emotional quotient

A person who can handle his/her emotions well wins the race. That’s you in this period. Serene, calm, and sensible. You are emotionally very stable. You appreciate the finer tastes in life. You are very refined. This is a time to behave calm and composed, sensible and responsible. Your intuition and creativity will be heightened. Your quiet resilience will win hearts. People will look up to you for advice.

Leo

King of Wands: Be a leader! Step up, take charge

You will make a strong and fabulous leader. Someone who is determined, passionate, and motivated to do the best for his people and himself. You will be bold and courageous. You will actually make things happen. You have fire in your belly and are raring to go! You can actually make something of yourself now. All the best! Seize the moment!

Virgo

4 of Wands: Celebrations at home and with family

A wonderful and positive time when things will fall in place. There will be new beginnings and celebrations and rejoicing at home and within the community. There is stability, support, and a solid foundation. Engagements, marriages, etc., will be enjoyed. A time of strong and happy family relationships. Strong possibility of purchasing or moving into a new home. Enjoy.

Libra

The Star: Hope and inspiration

You may find yourself on a journey to find something truly magical with faith and belief. Such a beautiful time of hope and renewal. There seems to be a blessing from the angels. You will feel inspired to give your best. You have perhaps gone through a tough time and now have risen anew, afresh, and inspired. You feel positive, optimistic, and deeply spiritual. You’re a star. Pilgrimages and spiritual journeys and experiences may take place.

Scorpio

Page of Cups: Embrace your emotions

Open your heart chakra and feel and share the love! Romance could be in the air! You give love and you receive love generously. A fabulous time for your creativity and intuition to expand multifold. Follow your passion with enthusiasm. Good news will be ringing your doorbell. A great time for ventures that require a fine eye and creativity. You will enjoy the process and journey. You have an infectious charm.

Sagittarius

Death: Major changes, transformation, endings, let go

If you feel it’s not working out, then it probably is not! Metaphorically speaking, it is only through death that we are reborn. Time will force you to confront your worst fears and take the right path. There are times when we just have to be brave and face what is in front of us. That is the true path. Move on, let go of that which doesn’t serve us. Yes, it’s emotional, but you will survive. And one day you will look back in gratitude that you were courageous enough. Medically, there might be a small operation/surgery required for some. Your life will be changing.

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Capricorn

Knight of Wands: Be bold, be courageous, be passionate

It’s time to seize your passions by the horns. Think big and act big. You have decided to take action and live the way you always dreamed of. You will look forward to travel, and that may carry enormous growth opportunities for you. Jump in and seize the moment. Your no-nonsense approach will help. You will be too charismatic to resist.

Aquarius

Six of Wands: Success, triumph, recognition

You will be appreciated and rewarded. After a tough struggle, your efforts will bring huge success and recognition. Flex a little, show off your rewards and awards. You have earned it. You are in a commanding position now. Enjoy your success. You know the value of hard work. Keep up the good work. There will be more to follow.

Pisces

Nine of Wands: You have come a long way

It’s been a long and tedious journey. Finally, it’s the last lap. You have acted with courage and resilience. You have managed to withstand all pressures. Be kind to yourself, as only you understand what you have been through. The trials and tribulations that you have faced will be coming to an end now. Breathe. God is with you.