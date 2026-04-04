Tarot Card Readings: Monthly April Prediction For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings |

Aries

5 of Wands - Conflict and competition

You may find your surroundings in a bit of a conflict mode. There could be ego driven battles, clashing personalities, anger, arguments, etc. You could be fighting for what is yours or to maintain your position. Advice is to step back, think maturely and take actionable decisions. Do not indulge in unnecessary conflict. Resolve things and move forward. Buy peace.



Taurus

6 of Pentacles - Fair exchange of wealth, generosity and charity

This period signifies a good relationship with money. You will receive what you fairly deserve. You will be in a charitable and generous frame of mind. In all spheres if your life, you will be in a give-and-take mode thereby bringing a beautiful balance to life, finances, and relationships.



Gemini

7 of Swords - Deception and trickery

This period advices you to be cautious. There is some deception and trickery happening around you. Someone could be deceiving / cheating you intentionally. This is more a below the surface kind of action. Advice is to tread carefully. Double check everything. Do not leave anything on good faith alone. Build in checks and balances. Be smart.

Cancer

8 of Cups - To let go

Lesson of a lifetime. Walk away. Let go of what does not serve your higher purpose. Listen to your gut. Observe past actions. If you find a relationship / job/ career/ hobby not fulfilling then it’s probably better to move on. Higher goals will attract you. This difficult journey will move you towards self-discovery and alignment with your goals. An absolutely necessary journey in life. Mountains and spiritual journeys may also beckon.

Leo

9 of Pentacles - Wish fulfilment

You have been granted a wish from the universe. You will experience emotional fulfilment and material satisfaction. You will align beautifully with your goals and there will be much accomplishments. This period brings pleasure, abundance, luxury and happiness. This is called the card of contentment. Life is great and it reflects your positivity and good vibes. There is happiness and contentment. Savour this.

Virgo

Wheel of Fortune - Cyclical, changing tides

You have reached a turning point and the universe is moving in a positive direction for you. Whatever is stuck will now move forward. This can be linked to new beginnings and endings of what doesn’t serve your higher purpose. People, jobs, places, relationships all get covered under this umbrella. Make the most of this opportune time as time and tide wait for no one.

Libra

Justice - Fairness and equality

This period encourages you to act with integrity in all that you do. Follow the law, be just, no cutting corners, etc. All your actions will have consequences. Legal dealings/ contracts may be required for some. Marriages, settlements, etc, may take place. Be objective and clear and focused in your thinking and action. As you sow, so shall you reap.

Scorpio

3 of Pentacles - Collaborations and team work

Teamwork makes dream work. This period will enable you to find a lot of help from professionals and people that you need. There is a collaborative energy in the air. Work will be done and you will be surprised at the help you will get. You too cooperate and focus and you may be able to get some of the best work done in your life. A wonderful period.

Sagittarius

Death - Transformation, end of a cycle

This is a period of endings and letting go. Only in totally letting go of your old self can you totally transform. It’s like a spiritual awakening. Do not resist change instead accept and embrace and only then will you realise it’s true potential. This can initially feel like a shock but gradually you will realise that this was for your highest good. Change is the only constant.

Capricorn

Two of Cups - Harmony and connection

The human being always reaches out for a true connection. This period you will feel aligned, connected and in balance with yourself and others. A harmonious time which brings mural attractions, passion, love and friendship. Deep bonds are formed. Treat one and all with mutual respect. The more you give the more you will receive. Feel blessed.

Aquarius

3 of Cups - Celebrations, community

It’s a time of shared happiness with friends, loved ones and family. Your very own circle of love. Your tribe supports your vibe. Nurture your social connections. They will uplift you and bring love and harmony in your life. Enjoyment and happiness.

Pisces

4 of Wands - Homecoming, celebrations



You will be celebrating a special engagement or milestone or a homecoming with your family. There is joy in knowing that all your hard work has been appreciated and resulted in concrete success. You are laying solid foundations for the future. You are happy and content. Life is to be celebrated.