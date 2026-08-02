Tarot Card Readings: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs For The Month Of August

Aries

Seven of Swords: No shortcuts, cheating, illegal, or shoddy dealings. Follow the rules.

August asks you to be true to yourself and everything you do. No shortcuts, no half measures. Take responsibility. Also, be aware of your dealings with people. Vet everything and everyone. Take care of your belongings, as things can be stolen or misplaced. Everyone's intentions may not be as honourable as yours. It's a mixed bag, but it will teach you to be more vigilant and responsible. Keep all dealings legitimate. Someone may try to short-change you. Be alert.

Taurus

Queen of Pentacles: Prosperity and security.

There is a sense of stability, security, prosperity, and achievement in the air. You have come a long way with grit and determination, and now you can enjoy the fruits of your labour. You have earned your place in the world. You are respected today because of your efforts and integrity. This social position, wealth, and grandeur are all yours. Continue to be a responsible, compassionate, and loving person who does good for everyone around you. You're a queen!

Gemini

The Emperor: Resilience, power, and discipline. Be a leader!

You will move in tandem with the universal energy for August. Very much like the tarot suggests, you will be—or need to be—like the Emperor of your own empire and life. Take charge and make firm, quick decisions. You will find yourself dealing with wealth, resources, investments, savings, and growth opportunities in business and life. Aspire to grow to the next level in wealth creation, your career, and your personal life. You will wield power and happily take on more responsibilities. Be a great leader, and carry your people with you through patience and compassion.

Cancer

Seven of Pentacles: Progress is being made slowly but surely.

Sometimes, it is just a matter of waiting for the right time. Do not despair; persevere! This period requires patience. Take a closer look at your achievements, and you will realise how far you have come. Your hard work will pay off. Rest assured. Walk with the confidence that you are doing a great job. Ensure that your current path aligns with your long-term goals.

Leo

Ace of Pentacles: New beginnings, prosperity, and wealth creation.

Your birthday month brings a favourable change in the air. New opportunities beckon. New avenues to make money will emerge. There is abundance in all spheres around you. You work hard to make your dreams come true. It's not only about earning wealth but also about a sense of accomplishment and achievement. You will thoroughly enjoy this period and be in an upbeat state of mind. Use this period to its full potential. New horizons beckon.

Virgo

Knight of Wands: Move forward, take action, travel, and sign contracts.

August brings with it a time and need for action. It's time to move forward towards new contracts, new goals, and new learnings. There is hope and excitement in the air. You will move with confidence and determination towards your goals. There will be progress all around. Travel will beckon. Be open and receptive to what the universe is offering you. You deserve even better. A new, confident, and determined version of you will emerge.

Libra

Three of Wands: Friendships, fun, enjoyment, and camaraderie.

This month, you seem to have decided to have fun with your tribe. You will participate in lots of group activities. You will be out and about, painting the town red with your friends. Music festivals, art festivals, lots of chitter-chatter, meeting friends, partying, dancing, and basically celebrating life are going to be the themes of the month. Get all your work done on schedule so you have enough time to play. For those who are open to it, there can be extramarital affairs or casual relationships. Be careful, as everything comes with consequences. There will be a wonderful sense of camaraderie. This is also a good time to conceive for those who are ready. Life is full of joy!

Scorpio

Ace of Cups: Love and emotional fulfilment.

Your cup is running over! What a lovely period to give love and receive love. August carries blessings. Surround yourself with people and hobbies that make you happy and joyful. Happiness and contentment should be your prime focus right now. Take a moment to feel deeply and do exactly what your heart wishes. Good news, new beginnings, and blessings could all be around the corner. Honour and cherish your family and friends. Continue to forge ahead towards your goals with determination. Success awaits you. It's a beautiful month.

Sagittarius

Temperance: A time when heaven meets earth—the perfect balance between the spiritual and the material.

A beautiful period that calls for moderation, balance, practicality, good health, and harmonious relationships. It almost feels like a blessing from the angels. A patient and measured approach will bring peace and fulfilment. Avoid extremes in any aspect of life. Trust that everything is unfolding at the right pace. This is a card of hope, healing, and divine guidance.

Capricorn

The World: Completion, travel, and everything coming together.

An opportune period! There could be journeys to distant lands. You will experience a feeling of fruition and completion. It's all coming together and finally making sense. A beautiful card. Feel the energy. Sense the calm that comes with accomplishment and completion. It could also mean that one cycle is ending and a new one will soon begin.

Read Also Tarot Card Readings: Predictions For All Zodiac Signs For The Month Of July

Aquarius

Eight of Cups: Moving away and gaining perspective.

Have you been consciously or subconsciously carrying someone else's burdens or responsibilities? Well, you are only weighing yourself down. You must start resolving things or finally letting them go. It is not all your burden to carry. This year, make a firm resolve to put yourself first. Move on from what does not serve your highest purpose and change the way you deal with other people. You have now decided to grow, and that means taking some tough decisions. Journeys, pilgrimages, loss, detachment, and abandonment all need to be dealt with. A firm resolve is required, which will eventually help you become a higher and more peaceful version of yourself this year.

Pisces

Wheel of Fortune: Time and tide are changing. Change is the only constant.

August signifies a period of change. You are being urged to move with the times. Get out of the rut, be brave, and jump into the next phase or journey of your life. Everything is cyclical. Remember, what goes around comes around, so treat people the way you want to be treated. There is movement in the air, which is always good. For some, life may come full circle. Some may return to home and hearth, while others may venture out in search of new beginnings.