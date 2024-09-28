Ring Of Fortune: Annular Solar Eclipse On Last Day Of Shraddh Brings Mix Bag Of Fortunes

Annular Solar Eclipse on the New Moon Day, October 2 is the last solar eclipse of 2024. This is the longest one of this century that starts at 9.13 PM on October 2 and ends at 3.17 AM on October 3rd. Another significant thing about this solar eclipse is that it is the last one in this decade in the sign of Libra.

An annular eclipse occurs when the moon covers the Sun leaving just a ring of fire visible thanks to its smaller size. It is a visual treat for any astronomer – professional or amateur. Black circle illuminated by a fiery, golden blaze that can mesmerise anybody.

The sight might be extremely beautiful to look at, but as with all other planetary occurrences, it leaves a lasting impact on quite a few. Doesn’t help that it is happening on a New Moon Day. The only silver lining is that the eclipse is not visible from India. As a result, the intensity of the impact will be lesser on Indians.

Let us see how it impacts a few signs.



Aries

Finances and health are the key words. Don’t be impulsive on either front. No investments without checking more than twice. Be your strategic best. Don’t push things under the carpet. Watch what you put in your mouth. Drinks or food. Avoid eating out. Mars, your ruling planet, is in Cancer. Intimate relationships will be affected. Patience is important. Trust your instinct.

Gemini

Intense energies are seen surrounding you during this solar eclipse. You feel passionate about almost everything around you. Romance is just round the corner. Guide this energy properly and use it to enhance your creativity in your job, your life. Be a little proactive about partnerships – romantic and business. Follow your heart, but be detail oriented in whatever you do.

Cancer

Family will be in focus. Children or somebody close to you in the extended family might be a bearer of sad news. However, since Mars is in your sign during the solar eclipse, it will help you. Take care of your emotions first and then of others. Redefine your boundaries. Let go of the emotional baggage that you have been carrying for quite some time now.

Libra

This solar eclipse is going to be a boon in disguise for you Librans. You might meet someone who could change the course of your life. Could be a mentor who will help you find your true potential and guide you along the right path. This is the time to pull up your socks and put all your energy in your future. Modify your daily routine. Follow your dreams, and the advice of your mentor and put the plan in action now for a brighter future.



Sagittarius

Time to dive deep into your own mind. Find out what’s been giving you that stagnated feeling. Trust your intuition. Figure out a new goal, aspiration for yourself. At the same time be prepared to be appreciated for work you have been doing for a long time now. Surround yourself with those who will support your progress. Don’t be scared to confront your own fears. Your supporters will help you overcome them.

Capricorn

Stress in personal and professional life is perceived. Don’t get into ‘I have to do all’ mode in an attempt to please your superiors. It might take a toll on your health or personal life. Same goes for personal relationships. Don’t allow anyone to take you for granted. This is a time when you need to find your balance back. Try writing your thoughts and challenges down. That might help you find the right path.

Pisces

Be grateful for what you have by the grace of God. Don’t get carried away by the feeling of incompleteness that is sure to come your way during this solar eclipse. Use this time to rethink, reflect and reassess your situation. Do not make any hasty decisions. Go easy on expenses, especially the use of credit cards.