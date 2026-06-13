Planet Tracker: Mercury Retrograde Begins June 29, 2026 — Cosmic Reset And Life Lessons Ahead

Mercury starts backtracking from June 29 to July 24, 2026. This time, the retrograde begins in Cancer, the zodiac’s emotional and nurturing sign, before moving into Gemini during its moonwalk.

Mercury retrograde has a reputation for causing communication mix-ups, travel hiccups, missed emails, forgotten passwords, and technology that seems to stop cooperating at the worst possible moment. You may find yourself rereading texts three times, showing up late despite leaving on time, or wondering where you put something you had in your hand five minutes ago.

But retrogrades aren’t only about things going wrong. They’re also linked to revisiting the past. Lost items may mysteriously reappear. Old friends might slide back into your messages. Even relationships you thought were long over could find their way back into your thoughts — or your life.

This retrograde is expected to hit Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and Cancer the hardest. That said, everyone may feel a little more distracted, emotional, or reflective than usual. Because the retrograde takes place in Cancer, don’t be surprised if your feelings are closer to the surface. Cancer energy is all about memories, home, comfort, and emotional connections. You may find yourself revisiting old photos, replaying past conversations, or feeling unexpectedly sentimental about people and moments you haven’t thought about in years.

And here’s the catch: many people believe the effects start showing up even before the official retrograde begins. So, if things already feel slightly off, you’re not imagining it. Mercury retrograde begins warming up long before it officially starts. Its pre-shadow phase kicks off on June 13, offering subtle hints about the themes, conversations, or challenges that may take centre stage in the weeks ahead. But the story doesn't end there. After Mercury turns direct, it moves through its post-shadow period until August 7. Think of this as the wrap-up chapter: misunderstandings get resolved, loose ends are tied up, and situations that felt confusing during the retrograde begin to make sense. By the time the shadow period ends, you may finally have the clarity needed to understand what the retrograde was trying to teach you all along.

Most importantly, don’t panic. A little nostalgia, a few delays, and the occasional awkward text are all part of the experience.

Let us see how this retrograde affects some of the signs:

Gemini: Curb your impulsive nature, especially when it comes to shopping. Think twice before making a big purchase during this period. Products may disappoint—or you may simply change your mind. Check return policies and keep a backup plan handy. Financial matters could also need revisiting. It's a good time to review agreements and reclaim what's yours. Remember you host action for a while as well.

Cancer: You are the host for all the action. Mercury starts walking backwards in your sign. However, all is not lost for you. This retrograde might resolve some long pending family or legal issues. Your emotional self might cling on to the past but by the end of it you might be convinced to let go after realizing the futility, finally. You might choose to dress up the way you once loved or reconnect with someone from a different chapter of your life.

Virgo: Mercury is ruler of your sign. So, impact is obvious. You may also find yourself revisiting a hobby, idea, or passion that once inspired you. Professionally, expect a few revisions and delays. Work plans and financial decisions may need a second look as changing circumstances reshape expectations and timelines. This is a time when you need to relook at your routine as well. Chuck the habits that hold you back from utilising your true potential. Stop being anxious and success is yours. Just be patient.

Sagittarius: This retrograde in Cancer forces you to introspect. Redefine your emotional boundaries. Forgiveness is one thing; trust is another. This is a good time to reassess who has access to your time, energy, secrets, money, or ideas. Relationships that feel complicated may benefit from honest conversations and clearer expectations. Apologise, if you owe it. Expect delays in contracts and agreements. But remember, sometimes delays are blessings in disguise.

Pisces: Pisces, your love life could feel a little unpredictable during this Mercury retrograde. Someone you recently liked may suddenly seem less interesting, while an old flame could catch your attention again. If you're in a relationship, it's time to shake things up and communicate clearly. Some misunderstandings may arise, but they can help reveal which connections are truly worth keeping. Be careful of mixed signals in romantic interludes – giving or receiving.