Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You will make progress in your work and solve the difficulties of your associates at the workplace. Romance is in the air. Students will do well.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Seek advice from an expert if you are feeling stuck. Domestic problems may up tension and stress. Increment or promotion is on the cards.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your plans will go smoothly. Your juniors/ sub-ordinates will give you best results. Give importance to mental health and have a positive attitude.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Avoid giving commitments and making promises to others. A clash with a colleague is likely to occur. Avoid driving at night.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Instability on the professional front will disappoint you. Students need to work extra hard. Avoid arguing with your co-workers at the workplace.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

A lot of important work is waiting for you. Your love life will be filled with joy, fun and happiness. This is the day to enjoy with loved ones.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

An obstacle is likely to occur and hamper your progress. Keep an eye on every opportunity and don't let it slip. Avoid eating junk food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Students who are prepared for exam can get good marks more than their expectations. Professionals will have an increase in their income.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may feel isolated today. Domestic issues will keep you on your toes. It is advisable that you spend time with your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will do well in every aspect of life. A sudden gain or a profit is likely. Engineers and creative people will have a successful day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

A loved one may hurt your feelings. Be ready, as the workload is likely to increase. You won't be able to pay attention to domestic affairs.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your careless attitude will land you in trouble. Make sure you don't hurt your well-wishers. Be diplomatic in your approach. Meditation is a must for you.

