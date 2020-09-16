Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>You will make progress in your work and solve the difficulties of your associates at the workplace. Romance is in the air. Students will do well.</p>.<p>Seek advice from an expert if you are feeling stuck. Domestic problems may up tension and stress. Increment or promotion is on the cards.</p>.<p>Your plans will go smoothly. Your juniors/ sub-ordinates will give you best results. Give importance to mental health and have a positive attitude.</p>.<p>Avoid giving commitments and making promises to others. A clash with a colleague is likely to occur. Avoid driving at night.</p>.<p>Instability on the professional front will disappoint you. Students need to work extra hard. Avoid arguing with your co-workers at the workplace.</p>.<p>A lot of important work is waiting for you. Your love life will be filled with joy, fun and happiness. This is the day to enjoy with loved ones.</p>.<p>An obstacle is likely to occur and hamper your progress. Keep an eye on every opportunity and don't let it slip. Avoid eating junk food.</p>.<p>Students who are prepared for exam can get good marks more than their expectations. Professionals will have an increase in their income.</p>.<p>You may feel isolated today. Domestic issues will keep you on your toes. It is advisable that you spend time with your loved ones.</p>.<p>You will do well in every aspect of life. A sudden gain or a profit is likely. Engineers and creative people will have a successful day. </p>.<p>A loved one may hurt your feelings. Be ready, as the workload is likely to increase. You won't be able to pay attention to domestic affairs.</p>.<p>Your careless attitude will land you in trouble. Make sure you don't hurt your well-wishers. Be diplomatic in your approach. Meditation is a must for you.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>