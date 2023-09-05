 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, September 05, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities and banking work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ vehicle/ house

Career: People from banking/ education / land / vehicle will get success.

Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / speech problems

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today confidence will be your main strength.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / personality / communication.

Career: people from communication / networking / travel / ad. Agency will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today.

Health: Overall health will be fine today.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for travel and expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ family needs.

Career: Those who are in fields of banking / investment / tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: shopping / long journey with your family is indicated.

Health: Some people may feel nervous or isolated, eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil all your desires.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / friends / elder sibling.

Career: Those who are self-employed, will get success. In business or in job, your personal efforts will lead you towards success.

Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time.

Health: Some people may suffer from cough / cold

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ career / travel .

Career: People from tourism / hospital / medical / marine will get success.

Domestic & love life: Long journey / ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /feet/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today your luck will be with you.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / education/ religious activity.

Career: Those who are in field like education / travel / religious will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your father’s advice will help you. Long journey or a religious trip is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may face commercial loss and troubles in your daily activities.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / commission / repairing / maintenance.

Career: People in occult/ secret services/ surgeons/ insurance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to study/travel/business.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / higher education/ travel

Career: People from communication / education / travel /lodging will get success.

Domestic & love life: Happy family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / pain in thighs

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business / relationship problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / health / maintenance.

Career: People from medical / occult / insurance/ finance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy life, full of love and entertainment.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / business

Career: People in Share market / arts / sports / entertainment will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married or those who are in relationship will spend time together.

Health: Some may suffer from back pain / waist pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to learn and earn.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/ education /health.

Career: People in fields like fabrics / education / medical / liquid items will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Ill health of/ dispute with mother is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / chest pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy /communication/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on children / entertainment /communication/travel

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: Fun time with siblings/children is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, September 06, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Today’s Panchang: Check out the Tithi, Shubh Muhurat, Moon Sign, and Name Letter for Newborn on...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 04, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, September 04, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...