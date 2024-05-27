Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ property/ travel/ health
Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / insurance /research/ travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property
Career: People in property/ travel/ maintenance field will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: problems in married life and travel are iindicated
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain/ feet pain / eye problem.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/ property.
Career: People in armed forces/ maintenance/ technical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.
Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain / knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: black
CANCER
Today distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports
Career: People in fields like sports/gym/police/security will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father / children is expected today.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain / acidity.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Today loss is indicated so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /health/premius.
Career: People in education / property / maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / chest pain / acidity / insomnia
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today loss is indicated so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ premiums/ travel/ communication
Career: People in Occult science / maintenance/ detective / insurance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / constipation / shoulder pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment/spouse/ family is expected.
Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / maintenance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / sports/ children/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like technical / medical// sports will get success today.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / back pain / head ache is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today loss is indicated so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ education/ property
Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain/ back pain / eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to travel/ study/ communicate.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle /travel
Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / ear pain / chest pain /
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to concentrate on your work.
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ business
Career: People in Technician / barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success.
Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ tooth ache / knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today you will be aggressive and may try to dominate others.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ family/ travel
Career: People in fields like armed forces / butchers / barbers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / Throat pain / tooth ache/ eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White