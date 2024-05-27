Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ property/ travel/ health

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / insurance /research/ travel will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/ property

Career: People in property/ travel/ maintenance field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: problems in married life and travel are iindicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain/ feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/ property.

Career: People in armed forces/ maintenance/ technical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from tooth ache / stomach pain / knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today distraction from work/unhappiness in job is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/sports

Career: People in fields like sports/gym/police/security will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father / children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain / acidity.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education /health/premius.

Career: People in education / property / maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ premiums/ travel/ communication

Career: People in Occult science / maintenance/ detective / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / constipation / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for medical treatment/spouse/ family is expected.

Career: People in event management / lodging / gym / maintenance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from lower back pain / Throat pain /stomach ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / sports/ children/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like technical / medical// sports will get success today.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children / maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / acidity / back pain / head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today loss is indicated so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ education/ property

Career: People in fields like Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel/ study/ communicate.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education / house / vehicle /travel

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / ear pain / chest pain /

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ business

Career: People in Technician / barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ tooth ache / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today you will be aggressive and may try to dominate others.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ family/ travel

Career: People in fields like armed forces / butchers / barbers will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / Throat pain / tooth ache/ eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White