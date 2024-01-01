Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 03, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to study /enjoy and entertain
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education
Career: People in education/ sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics/medical will get success
Domestic & love life: Harmony in family relationship is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ BP.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel with care and focus on study
Finance: Expect expenditure for property /Vehicle/travel/education/premiums
Career: People in fields like tourism/ hospital/politics/journalism/occult will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/back pain/heart problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/ communication
Career: Doctors/politicians/hotels/govt related people will get benefited
Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from eye /ear problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Today is the day for earn /take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / family needs.
Career: People in fields like medical/ politicians/govt / hotel people will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with / ill health of family members is indicated today.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems / weakness/fever
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure / enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills/ entertainment
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /politics /sports will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long tour / ill health of family member is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from BP/ back pain/eye problem/ weakness
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel / medical / mother/education
Career: People in fields of tourism / medical /sports/ politics will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, you may focus on your job/business/career
Finance: Expect expenditure on business / job/ communication/travel
Career: People from banking/Hotel /medical /journalism/politics will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Short journey with family / Meeting with siblings is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear / Knee pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel / earn/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/ communication / business growth.
Career: People from politics /govt /education/travel/medical/bank will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /eye problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ premiums
Career: People from occult/ maintenance/ insurance/travel will be benefited
Domestic & love life : Family dispute /ill health of family member is indicated
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to face problems/loss in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for spouse / medical treatment/ premium are expected today.
Career: People from insurance/ bank/finance/ medical will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Married life may get disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse/health
Career: People from politics /govt /medical/bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life : ill-health of family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain /eye/ BP
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy /earn
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/job /business
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen/medical will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red