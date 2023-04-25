Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 26, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today you will be forced to keep your feet out of your house.

Finance: Expenditure for education /vehicle / tourism/health is indicated.

Career: People in fields like tourism / shipping/ fishery / import-export / religion will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family tour at some religious place / cruise travel / travel for education is indicated. Good day for meditation.

Health: Some people may suffer from obesity /overweight / sciatica

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

TAURUS

Today is the day to control on your speech, as it may affect your profit.

Finance: You may pay insurance premium / education loan instalments

Career: People in fields like consultancy / communication / occult science /tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Help from in-laws / younger sibling is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

GEMINI

Growth in business / production. Servicemen may get promotion or may hold good position.

Finance: You may invest for business expansion.

Career: People in fields like education / religion / law / court /tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: You will be successful to manage business and family life, and make everybody happy.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / waist pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to earn / progress in career

Finance: Expect expenditure for court matters / education / donation/ medical /travel

Career: People in fields like law/ religion / tourism / education /occult science will get benefited. Servicemen may attend training camp.

Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious activity or can go for pilgrimage. Good day for the students, doing higher studies.

Health: Some people may suffer from pain in thighs / muscle pain / breathing problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

LEO

Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan instalments /travel /children / religious activity/study

Career: People in fields like occult / religion / law / construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain / asthma / piles

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to lose, so take decisions wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion /house /vehicle /education

Career: People in fields like education / marriage halls / builders will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may attend a religious activity / marriage settlement meeting in your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain /gas / indigestion.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

LIBRA

Today is the day to enjoy commercial stability.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/ communication.

Career: People in fields like travel / religion/ education /communication/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of father/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from inflammation / breathing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to earn/ meditation

Finance: You may spend money on children / religious rituals /education

Career: People in fields like religion / speakers / banking / finance co. / share traders / astrologers will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to study/ meditate

Finance: Expect expenditure for house renovation / education / children

Career: People in fields like education / consultant / lawyers / religion /occult will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from head ache / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to keep your feet out of your house and travel.

Finance: Expect expenditure for your spouse/ travel /study .

Career: People in fields like tourism / religion / education / communication will be befitted.

Domestic & love life: pilgrimage / foreign travel/ hospitalization of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from gas/muscle pain/ ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to celebrate the success.

Finance: Today you will see financial stability.

Career: People in fields like banking / speakers / consultants / religion / education will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Maternal relatives may visit your home.

Health: Some people may suffer from gas /asthma/muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

PISCES

Today is the day to involve personally in your work and not depend on others.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business expansion/ family/health /self.

Career: People in fields like banking / production / education / religion /counselors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will take initiative and take part in all the household activities

Health: Some people may suffer because of weight gain / obesity.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White