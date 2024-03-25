Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ business/ property /education/ vehicle/health

Career: People related to education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ads /entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for study and family responsibilities

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ house/ education/ vehicle

Career: People related to banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / communication/ documentation

Career: People related to tourism /communication /consultancy/liquid/milk will be benefited

Domestic & love life: communication/ travel/ meeting with your sibling is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from shoulder pain, body pain, and head ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and earn.

Finance: Expenditure for family needs/travel/medical bill/investments is indicated

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / friends

Career: People related to Tourism/ consultancy/milk/ liquid will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may travel for your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ work / business / medical

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your father / higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fathers advice will help you. Good time with father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/repair work /premiums

Career: People related to occult/ repair work/ security/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education / father/ spouse

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Good time with father/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / Repair work/ health /medical

Career: People in fields like insurance /occult/sanitation/ surgeons /research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment /sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red