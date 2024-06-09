Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 11, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/medical

Career: People in education / automobile / property/ travel/communication/medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health /family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Day to enjoy/travel/communicate

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication/ entertainment/ health/

Career: People in networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function/ GT /travel with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection/ breathing/ skin problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep control on your words, as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education / business /medical

Career: People in fields like tourism/occult / education / investment agencies will get success.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ill health of family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to fulfil your wishes

Finance: Expenses for health / communication / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from normal cough and cold / throat problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development / health / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like occult/repair work/detective / HR agencies / doctors will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may not give attention to your family due to ill health or job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Some people may feel dissatisfied in their career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business / health / education

Career: People in fields like communication / religion / matrimonial will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today is the day to be with spouse/ father/meditate

Health: Some people may suffer from mental stress

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ health

Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / finance/repair work will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / feet pain / indigestion/skin

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle / sign documents carefully, as it may create trouble.

Finance: expenses on education / business/entertainment are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /lumber / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Dispute in family / career is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ house/ vehicle/business

Career: People in networking / literature / publication / speaker/communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / lumber pain / knee pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today you will get relief from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment / children / entertainment/ travel are indicated

Career: People in event management /sports / entertainment/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function / fun time is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / throat / skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Struggle/loss/ill health is indicated, so take necessary precautions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/vehicle/house/education.

Career: People in fields like construction / education / finance / garage will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / party

Finance: Expenses on some celebration/house/vehicle/education/travel are indicated.

Career: People in fields like education/communication / journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family function /fun/travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma/ear problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow