 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ travel /career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/advertise /communication/ travel

Career: People in fields like education / travel/publication/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health/travel is indicated. Family life will be disturbed

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / communication/premium

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ hardware /occult will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with your family and children is expected

Health: Some people may suffer from throat infection/ear problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today is the day to earn/study/business

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/education/vehicle/ house

Career: People in fields like education/ communication/ publication/ courier/ property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family atmosphere is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / travel / communication items are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism /communication will get success

Domestic & love life: Long journey / hospitalization /isolation of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/ ear /feet /eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical/ children/entertainment

Career: People in fields like finance/ communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career /study

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /house/education/self

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you can balance family time and work time

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/business/office work/career

Career: People in fields like tourism/education/law / marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Problems in higher education/travel is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel / premiums.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ ill health of father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premium/business / health/

Career: People in fields like consultant/communication/occult/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time with your family due to job responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to invest/ expenditure/ study /travel

Finance: Expenses for education /business/spouse / travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like medical/communication/publication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long travel with/ ill health of spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today loss is indicated so plan accordingly. Damage / injury is indicated

Finance: : Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/maintenance/health

Career: People in fields like occult science/insurance /communication/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day for celebrations / reunion / business activity/ spouse

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/children/education /entertainment

Career: People in fields like sports/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family enjoyment/ Get together is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, January 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, January 08, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, January 06, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Friday, January 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 04, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...