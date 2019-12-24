Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 24, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>In the morning, domestic issues may up stress and tension at home. Its time that you display your leadership qualities and lead co-workers in the projects. Be careful about your health.</p>.<p>Certain projects or contracts may be taking longer to materialise, but stay calm and don’t do any hasty things. Avoid speculative activities today. Minor health issues arise in the evening.</p>.<p>Those in the social sector and creative field will triumph with their hard work and dedication. Your financial graph will move upward, so you don’t need to worry about debts.</p>.<p>There will be changes in your interests. Your mind will be bombarded with thoughts which may lead to distractions and you won’t be able to focus on the current work.</p>.<p>Charitable and ministerial functions bring both financial and love opportunities. You will be popular among everyone. You will be able to overcome your enemies.</p>.<p>Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters and avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work out new modes of generating income. Pay attention to your domestic life.</p>.<p>Minor health problems may turn major, so be careful. Stay away from things and people which make you stressed. Domestic issues may affect your married life and will lead to quarrels.</p>.<p>You will be on your toes the entire day. Scrutinise your new projects properly before making any decision, or else you may land up yourself in big trouble.</p>.<p>Be flexible, mentally and emotionally. You have the power to do great things in life, all you need is the right direction and guidance. There are chances of going abroad for further studies.</p>.<p>Disruptions could throw your schedule off the gear, specially if you have any travel plans coming up. At the domestic front, a quarrel with your spouse is likely.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>