Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 24, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

In the morning, domestic issues may up stress and tension at home. Its time that you display your leadership qualities and lead co-workers in the projects. Be careful about your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Certain projects or contracts may be taking longer to materialise, but stay calm and don’t do any hasty things. Avoid speculative activities today. Minor health issues arise in the evening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Those in the social sector and creative field will triumph with their hard work and dedication. Your financial graph will move upward, so you don’t need to worry about debts.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

There will be changes in your interests. Your mind will be bombarded with thoughts which may lead to distractions and you won’t be able to focus on the current work.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Charitable and ministerial functions bring both financial and love opportunities. You will be popular among everyone. You will be able to overcome your enemies.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Do not take hasty decisions in financial matters and avoid unyielding investments. Maintain patience and work out new modes of generating income. Pay attention to your domestic life.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Minor health problems may turn major, so be careful. Stay away from things and people which make you stressed. Domestic issues may affect your married life and will lead to quarrels.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will be on your toes the entire day. Scrutinise your new projects properly before making any decision, or else you may land up yourself in big trouble.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Be flexible, mentally and emotionally. You have the power to do great things in life, all you need is the right direction and guidance. There are chances of going abroad for further studies.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Disruptions could throw your schedule off the gear, specially if you have any travel plans coming up. At the domestic front, a quarrel with your spouse is likely.

