 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, December 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 11:37 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/ business /education/vehicle/spouse

Career: people in event management/ automobile/ entertainment /art /beauty will get success.

Domestic & love life: family function / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney/ diabetes.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/communication

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic/ long journey with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to be with family/study enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes /eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment/art will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey /picnic is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to earn/travel/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art /tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fun time with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today Physical/ mental stress/ loss is indicated, so take care

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/ premium

Career: People from Entertainment/ art/pub/ lodging/ automobile will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some disputes.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / kidney/ hernia/sex problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day for expenditure/ travel/busines

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ lodging/beauty will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ picnic /tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today you may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums

Career: People from automobile/ entertainment/artists/ doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day for enjoyment/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children /entertainment

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, ads, will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/ hernia/ knee /sex/ eye problem

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/ travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/travel

Career: People in fields like art education/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/ maintenance/ health

Career: People in fields like Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / art/ entertainment /insurance will be benefited today.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated, so try to avoid it

Health: Some people may suffer from back /shoulder /kidney

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

