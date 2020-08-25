Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 25, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Aries: Control your wandering mind and feelings and focus on your work. Emotional attachment is possible in your social life. Those in sports will perform well today.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Taurus: You will be robust and healthy. A position of power will come to you. Friends will help you in making new business deals. There is more success at home than abroad.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Gemini: Most of your important works will be done unobstructed. You are likely to have a number of occupational changes but are best suited for public life, government and politics.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Cancer: You should take every possible care for avoiding quarrels and conflicts; you should not get entangled in any lawsuit. Your health needs much more care.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Leo: Financial losses are on the cards. It would be useful to keep the level of activity lower than usual. Your ego will remain an integral part of thinking as well as attitude.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Virgo: Your impression will increase at your workplace. In business agreements for new contracts or deals must be signed carefully. Take advice before investing in the share market.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Libra: You will have plenty of interactions with friends and groups. Special projects of interest and fiscal matters would become important and you will lead the conversation to the desired goal.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Scorpio: Exertion is likely today. Take care of your health. Your work may get delayed. In politics and social work, there may some misunderstanding with your co-workers. Keep an eye on your opponents.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Sagittarius: Stay away from the negative atmosphere and people. Today, try to finish your work before the afternoon. Control your anger. Take care of your health.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Capricorn: You will be in a happy and optimistic mood. Romance is in the air. Politicians will see a rise in their name and fame. Family and friends will bring joy in your life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Aquarius: You will earn respect and recognition in your field. Growth, profit and success are seen on the cards. Those in the field of sports and arts will stay do well.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Pisces: You would be able to finish all your pending tasks on time. Today you will be in an optimistic mood. Romantic relationship will be fine. You may have financial gains through speculation.