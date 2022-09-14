Daily Horoscope for Thursday, September 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to enjoy and entertain.
Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/children/education.
Career: People in education/arts/entertainment/sports/bank /govt. Job/ politics will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you can spend time with family and with your near & dear ones. You may attend family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ eye problems.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel and study.
Finance: Today you can invest in property /Vehicle.
Career: People in fields like tourism/hotel/hospital/politics/journalism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Today you will take initiative to do household work.
Health: Some people may suffer from ear problems/ eye problems
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to travel/communication
Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things /travel/business
Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.
Domestic & love life: You or your family member may travel for family function. Control your
Speech/language
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems/ weakness / heart problem/toothache
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Take initiative / leadership in your field to earn more
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment/family needs.
Career: People in fields like Doctors/hospital/politicians/hotel /bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed due to illness/ job responsibility.
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to take initiatives/travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family. You will rule today
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today is the day to travel / expenditure.
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father
Career: People in fields of tourism / hospital / doctors will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.
Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure/ back pain/eye problem.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today, all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Expect expenditure on business/house/vehicle
Career: People in fields like banking / Hotel /Doctors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may buy a new house/ vehicle /enjoy at your residence
Health: Some people may suffer from Knee pain/ weakness
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: green
SCORPIO
Today you will be successful in commercial and family life as well.
Finance: Expect expenditure for study/travel/business growth.
Career: People in fields like communication /journalism/education/travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You will take efforts to balance family time and office time.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain /heart problems
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/health/ education.
Career: Some people may feel mental or physical stress / work pressure
Domestic & love life: Today you may have to solve some issues with your father /in-laws.
You may get insurance maturity/bonus/commission
Health: Today some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / body ache /injury
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day face problems in career and family life
Finance: Expenses for wife / medical treatment/loan premium are expected today.
Career: People in fields like insurance/ bank/finance/ path labs/ hospital will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Lovers may get opposed by their family, especially father. Married life may be disturbed.
Health: Some people may suffer from lumber pain / heart/ eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
AQUARIUS
Today you will be busy on all fronts like job and family
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ spouse
Career: Some people may start business along with their job. Banks/ finance co. will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today. Lovers can propose their partners.
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / back pain/ Lumber pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today you will get financial stability.
Finance: Today is the day to earn and not to lose.
Career: Politicians/bankers/artists/ entertainers/ sportsmen will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Day to solve problems in relationships.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / eye /heart problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red