Daily Horoscope for Thursday, November 18, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Be patient, minor delays will soon clear up. Financial proposals may not be as clear they seem. Study them in greater detail before making a decision.

Taurus: Legal matter will warrant attention owing to complications. There will also be a need for expert advice to resolve the problems. Those in the music and medical sector will do well today.

Gemini: You need to promote your ideas at the workplace for them to be implemented. Boldness, innovation and originality will be rewarded. If you have taken on too much work, now is the time to reduce some of the load.

Cancer: You will see unexpected positive results in a competition or an examination. Good time to plan something special for your partner.

Leo: Your interactions with people will be marvellous. There are chances of receiving some government-related projects for your business.

Virgo: Confirm date, place and time to avoid missing appointments. Quarrels and misunderstandings are likely today with your spouse.

Libra: You could experience a higher level of hurdles and a possible opposition to ideas and relationships. You need to be cautious about health problems; stamina could take a hit.

Scorpio: Cutbacks in your spending may be needed. You will need to use tact, stay calm and focused. You might get involved in solving complicated issues today.

Sagittarius: You are aware of your responsibilities and always try to perform moral deeds. You can open new avenues of success through your endeavours.

Capricorn: You will be able to put in more physical efforts than an intellectual effort at the work front. You may be busier than usual due to an increase in business-related travel.

Aquarius: Do not begin a new project that involves you taking risks of any kind. There may arise some misunderstanding with your seniors at workplace.

Pisces: You will focus more on your work and may try to build a good image in front of your seniors. There will be gains through speculation. You will be tempted to share some secrets with your friends.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:00 AM IST