Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 16, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel /study/ focus on job
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/ children/entertainment
Career: People in communication/tourism/education/ entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to travel /enjoy / loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premium
Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to study/ to be with family.
Finance: Expenditure for house/vehicle/education is indicated
Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Good time with family member is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/travel
Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel /communication/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication
Career: People in tourism/medical /communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: Long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of loss / travel/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health/travel
Career: People from education/communication/occult/maintenance will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel/ study/ business
Finance: Expenditure for business/ travel/ / communication is expected.
Career: People from communication/ medical /travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel /study & take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums
Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ premiums/ family/ entertainment
Career: People in medical/ /entertainment / maintenance /communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health / Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/travel / loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /travel / medical
Career: People in education /medical/ communication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health /dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business /premiums/ entertainment
Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / back pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education
Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red