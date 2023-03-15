 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, March 16, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
article-image


ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on cosmetics / luxurious items /education/ property /vehicle.

Career: People in event management/ automobile dealers/ land dealers/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes / throat pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/invest/ expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel.

Career: People in fields like tourism / communication / medical/ art /entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long tour is indicated. Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems /shoulder pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / entertainment

Finance: Expected expenditure for business/ children / luxury

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Good news regarding baby is expected. You will get family support

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problems / back pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education /vehicle / property

Career: People doing job may get promotion. Jobless people will get a good job.

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Some distraction from work is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Tour time / entertainment time with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today care should be taken before taking any decisions as loss is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ premiums / family needs

Career: People in fields like occult science/ insurance / pub/bar will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute in family life is indicated.

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: You may invest in luxury/ beauty products / entertainment co.

Career: Some people may get job transfer. People in fields like art/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in Married/ love life is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/Throat/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/back pain/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today you can balance your family time and office time

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /education /entertainment.

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertising, and education will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ medical. Your loan may sanctioned today.

Career: Job transfer. Some people may go through job training. Those in education/ art/entertainment field will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You can balance your family time and office time. You may get financial help from your maternal relatives.

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ ear /chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to take care of children/avoid mistakes in work

Finance: Expect expenditure for family needs/ children /loan premiums

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Toothache/ eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

