Daily Horoscope for Thursday, January 18, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/premium

Career: People in communication/tourism/education/insurance /research /security medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma /injury etc

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for gain and loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums

Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of/dispute with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to celebrate success in business/ career after some struggle.

Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication/technicians will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family party/ Success party for education/business is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain /stomach ache/ acidity

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to study/travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel

Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ Police/technicians will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family/ Enjoyment with family along with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear/back pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment

Career: People in education / automobile /tourism/ construction will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back / bronchitis/ chest/ heart problems

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day of gain and losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/maintenance/ health/education/vehicle

Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance/education people will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ control speech

Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ medical/ travel is expected.

Career: People from communication/ health /travel /technicians will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/tooth/ eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/medical/ travel/premiums

Career: People in medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / tooth ache /bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /losses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/premiums/travel

Career: People in medical/police/security/ defense/sports/maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ travel Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / feet/eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house /vehicle/spouse /travel

Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with/dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from heart/ asthma/leg/ throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/communication/occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to earn/ enjoy/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /entertainment/ education/travel

Career: People in fields like medical /communication /education /sports/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment with some dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red