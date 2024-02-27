Daily Horoscope for Thursday, February 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day to travel /study /health care
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/communication/career
Career: People in communication/ tourism/ education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma etc
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day of gain and loss
Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/business/health/entertainment/premiums
Career: People from communication /tourism/medical/ security/entertainment will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Long journey with / ill health of family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from feet pain/ eye/tooth ache/ back pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Today gains are connected with some loss
Finance: Expenditure for business/spouse/ house/vehicle is indicated
Career : People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Success party for education/ marriage celebration with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/knee pain
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ health/education/travel
Career: People from medical/ tourism/ education/ religious will get success.
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / bronchitis/ ear pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Saffron
LEO
Today is the day to travel / study / work /communication/enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/ communication/ entertainment
Career: People in education /occult /religious /art/ entertainment/tourism will get success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute /long journey with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back /muscle pain/ bronchitis/eye problems
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
VIRGO
Today is the day of losses, so plan it accordingly and take wise decisions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /maintenance/ health
Career: Occult/technical/insurance /maintenance people will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family disputes indicated, so communicate wisely
Health: Some people may suffer from constipation/ bronchitis
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LIBRA
Today is the day to travel/ study/ business/ take care of health
Finance: Expenditure for business/ spouse/ health/ travel is expected.
Career: People from management / communication/ health /travel will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from Lumber pain/ear/ shoulder pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the day to travel/enjoy/study & take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ education/health/ travel/premiums
Career: People in art/entertainment /medical/travel/occult/insurance/communication will get success
Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / tooth ache /bronchitis
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Today is the day to face problems and finding their solutions.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/children/education/house/vehicle/premiums
Career: People in construction/ Garage/ maintenance/ entertainment/ communication will get success.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / asthma/ cough.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Golden
CAPRICORN
Today is the day to study/travel/invest/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for education /house /vehicle / spouse
Career: People in education /medical/ automobile/communication/tourism will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from heart / asthma/ear/ leg/ eye problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to work / travel/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/family needs/premiums
Career: People in medical/communication/ travel/occult / insurance will get success.
Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.
Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain / knee pain / ear pain
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Today is the day to earn & enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/entertainment/education/house/vehicle
Career: People in fields like communication /education /sports /entertainment will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache/Throat pain /eye problem
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red