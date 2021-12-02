e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 02:02 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Pixabay

Aries: You need to be a little transparent in terms of your relationships. Do not spend money mindlessly. Your enemies may try to put you in trouble. Control your anger.

Taurus: Victory over enemies is indicated. Traders and retailers may earn a good commission. You will be at your creative best. Writers/ journalists will have a favourable day.

Gemini: Business people may come up with amazing schemes which will attract new customers. Most of your strategies are going to work today. Love is in the air.

Cancer: Avoid venturing into areas that you don't know much about. Stay away from dirty politics at the workplace. Avoid getting angry and keep your mind cool and calm.

Leo: You may find it hard to focus at work. You need to calm yourself mentally. Instead of worrying about the prevailing conditions you should spend some time in seclusion.

Virgo: You may add new names to your enemies list. You need to be ready for competition on the professional front. Health will improve and you will get rid of a long-term illness.

Libra: You need to follow a healthy lifestyle if you want to stay protected against diseases. Stay away from unhealthy food. Surround yourself with people who have a positive mindset.

Scorpio: Stress and tension are likely to reduce. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You may get honoured at your workplace.

Sagittarius: Pay attention to your health. Be vocal about your thoughts. You are allowed to disagree with others point of view, but don't insult them. Your co-worker may annoy you.

Capricorn: Your business meetings will be fruitful. There could be new sources of income. Students will do well. Do not overburden yourself with work. Health needs attention.

Aquarius: You are likely to flourish in terms of finance. Speculative activities in business may lead to good gains. Believe in yourself. Trust your potential and keep doing your best.

Pisces: You will find yourself relaxing as work pressure is ease a bit. Complicated tasks that have been stalled for a while could suddenly move forward due to your insights and hands-on approach.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
