Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 2, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You need to be a little transparent in terms of your relationships. Do not spend money mindlessly. Your enemies may try to put you in trouble. Control your anger.

Taurus: Victory over enemies is indicated. Traders and retailers may earn a good commission. You will be at your creative best. Writers/ journalists will have a favourable day.

Gemini: Business people may come up with amazing schemes which will attract new customers. Most of your strategies are going to work today. Love is in the air.

Cancer: Avoid venturing into areas that you don't know much about. Stay away from dirty politics at the workplace. Avoid getting angry and keep your mind cool and calm.

Leo: You may find it hard to focus at work. You need to calm yourself mentally. Instead of worrying about the prevailing conditions you should spend some time in seclusion.

Virgo: You may add new names to your enemies list. You need to be ready for competition on the professional front. Health will improve and you will get rid of a long-term illness.

Libra: You need to follow a healthy lifestyle if you want to stay protected against diseases. Stay away from unhealthy food. Surround yourself with people who have a positive mindset.

Scorpio: Stress and tension are likely to reduce. Focus on consolidating your gains. You are likely to be in a happy and optimistic mood. You may get honoured at your workplace.

Sagittarius: Pay attention to your health. Be vocal about your thoughts. You are allowed to disagree with others point of view, but don't insult them. Your co-worker may annoy you.

Capricorn: Your business meetings will be fruitful. There could be new sources of income. Students will do well. Do not overburden yourself with work. Health needs attention.

Aquarius: You are likely to flourish in terms of finance. Speculative activities in business may lead to good gains. Believe in yourself. Trust your potential and keep doing your best.

Pisces: You will find yourself relaxing as work pressure is ease a bit. Complicated tasks that have been stalled for a while could suddenly move forward due to your insights and hands-on approach.

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 07:00 AM IST