Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 14, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure on entertainment/ business /education/vehicle/spouse
Career: people in event management/ automobile/ entertainment /art /beauty will get success.
Domestic & love life: family function / entertainment with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney/ diabetes.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day for travel/ take care of health
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ travel/communication
Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling/spouse is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black/Blue
GEMINI
Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children/travel
Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports /tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Picnic/ long journey with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Day to be with family/study enjoy
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle/education
Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist /education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.
Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes /eye problems
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /communication.
Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment/art will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey /picnic is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: silver / white
VIRGO
Today is the day to earn/travel/study
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment
Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art /tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Fun time with family is indicated
Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Today Physical/ mental stress/ loss is indicated, so take care
Finance: Expect expenditure for business /health/ premium
Career: People from Entertainment/ art/pub/ lodging/ automobile will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some disputes.
Health: Some people may suffer from skin / kidney/ hernia/sex problems
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today is the Day for expenditure/ travel/busines
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment/ travel
Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/ lodging/beauty will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Long journey/ picnic /tour with family is indicated
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron
SAGITTARIUS
Today you may get your stuck money back.
Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ premiums
Career: People from automobile/ entertainment/artists/ doctors will get success.
Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.
Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Today is the day for enjoyment/ business
Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children /entertainment
Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, ads, will get success.
Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party
Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/ hernia/ knee /sex/ eye problem
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
AQUARIUS
Today is the day to study/ travel
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/travel
Career: People in fields like art education/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house
Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today loss is indicated, so act wisely
Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ premiums/ maintenance/ health
Career: People in fields like Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs / art/ entertainment /insurance will be benefited today.
Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated, so try to avoid it
Health: Some people may suffer from back /shoulder /kidney
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red