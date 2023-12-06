 Daily Horoscope for Thursday, December 07, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 06:07 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ business/ property /education/ vehicle/health

Career: People related to education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with/ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel/ communicate/ entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports

Career: people in communication / networking / ads /entertainment/tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: blue

GEMINI

Today is the day for Study and family responsibilities

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/ house/ education/ vehicle

Career: People related to banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.

Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: red

CANCER

Today is the day to dare and perform

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / communication/ documentation

Career: People related to tourism /communication /consultancy/liquid/milk will be benefited

Domestic & love life: communication/ travel/ meeting with your sibling is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from shoulder pain, body pain, and head ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and earn.

Finance: Expenditure for family needs/travel/medical bill/investments is indicated

Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel/ ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today all your wishes will be fulfilled

Finance: Expect expenditure for self/ health / friends

Career: People related to Tourism/ consultancy/milk/ liquid will get success.

Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today you may travel for your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ work / business / medical

Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today your gains are connected to your luck.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your father / higher education / religious rituals

Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Fathers advice will help you. Good time with father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from muscle pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/repair work /premiums

Career: People related to occult/ repair work/ security/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Travel for business / education is indicated today

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education / father/ spouse

Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Good time with father/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / muscle pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums / Repair work/ health /medical

Career: People in fields like insurance /occult/sanitation/ surgeons /research will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife

Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment /sports will get success.

Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

